Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have quite the rollercoaster history together. From cheating scandals and breakups to engagement rumors and pregnancies (both surprise and not), there’s a lot to cover when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship timeline. Both of the celebs are in the public eye often, as has their on-again, off-again relationship been ever since they were first linked as an item back in 2017. They have arguably become one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world, and the nature of their relationship has been rife with drama.

The famed couple has been very open about their relationship in the public, talking about it in various interviews. That being said, what's shared on the record isn't always the full story — and with the help of the internet, the public can piece together an even more detailed story of Jenner and Scott’s romance. As the new tv show, The Kardashians, rolls out on Hulu, the public can anticipate even more details coming to light about the pair, especially Jenner’s second pregnancy. Starting way back in the beginning, though, here’s a complete look at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship timeline.

April 16, 2017: Jenner And Scott Held Hands At Coachella

Funnily enough, Jenner and Scott don't remember where they first met, according to their 2018 interview with GQ. But, of course, Jenner can recall the "hangout sesh" that started it all: Coachella 2017. Many of Jenner's fans who were at the festival spotted the budding couple holding hands, and posted photos for the world to see on Instagram Stories.

Nahcardosa / Instagram

April-June 2017: They Went On Tour Together

Jenner and Scott seemed to really hit it off at Coachella because the makeup mogul decided to spend the rest of the summer with Scott on the road.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other," Jenner told GQ. This line, which sounds like it was pulled straight out of a Nicholas Sparks movie, was the seed that blossomed into their entire romance.

The then-rumored couple was spotted together on multiple occasions throughout Scott's Birds Eye View tour, like at a Houston Rockets basketball game in Houston, Texas on April 25 and at Scott's tour stop at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts on April 29.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

May 4, 2017: Scott Made His Debut On Jenner's Instagram

Jenner and Scott both attended the 2017 Met Gala, but separately. They snapped a fun group photo with other celebs in attendance, including Migos and Jaden Smith, which Jenner posted to her Instagram. That made them Instagram "friends" official.

June 12, 2017: They Unveiled Matching Tattoos

Jenner and Scott then took their relationship to the next level with matching ink. On June 12, Jenner revealed she got a small butterfly tattoo on her ankle on Snapchat. NBD, except a few hours later, Scott revealed he got the same tattoo in the same spot. Coincidence? Absolutely not. The new ink seemed more like a visual representation of their evolving relationship.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat Travis Scott / Snapchat INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Aug. 10, 2017: Scott Threw Jenner An Epic Birthday Party

Jenner turned the big 2-0 during her and Scott's honeymoon phase, so it makes total sense he threw her an extravagant birthday bash. The party featured a chocolate fountain, "KYLIE" balloons, and an ice sculpture in the shape of a female body (I'm assuming it was Jenner's).

Here's Scott hugging Jenner at the shindig:

Sept. 22, 2017: Rumors Started Flying About Jenner’s Pregnancy

TMZ reported Jenner was pregnant with her first child with Scott back in September 2017.

Kris Jenner tried to refute the baby rumors by speaking exclusively with The Cut on Sept. 23, saying, "[Kylie has] not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening ... Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Feb. 4, 2018: Jenner Confirmed The Birth Of Their Daughter

Jenner took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. Stormi Webster was born a few days before her post, on Feb. 1, 2018. In the emotional and honest post, Jenner also apologized to her loyal fans for hiding her pregnancy from them.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

The same day, Jenner released a touching YouTube video called To Our Daughter. It documented her relationship with Scott and her pregnancy journey.

Feb. 25, 2018: Scott Gifted Jenner A $1.4 Million Ferrari

After having a baby, a father will (sometimes) gift his wife a "push present." A quick Google search reveals that popular gift ideas are diamond necklaces or designer totes, but Scott went above and beyond for Jenner. He gifted her a rare and expensive Ferrari that clocks in around $1.4 million, according to People. Jenner shared her new ride on her Instagram story.

April 28, 2018: Jenner Threw Scott A Birthday Party To Remember

The sky's the limit when it comes to Kardashian family birthday party themes. For Scott's birthday that year, Jenner shut down Six Flags and essentially turned it into Astroworld, Scott’s soon-to-come 2018 album. She gifted guests with specially customized Travis Scott hoodies and served a rollercoaster-shaped cake featuring Scott, Jenner, and Stormi riding a roller coaster.

May 1, 2018: The Couple Went On A Birthday Getaway For Scott

The birthday behavior didn't end there. Scott and Jenner then took a lavish vacay to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott's big day.

May 7, 2018: The Couple Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Jenner and Scott made their first official appearance together as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. This was also Jenner's first public appearance after giving birth to Stormi.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July 17, 2018: Jenner And Scott Became GQ Cover Stars

Jenner and Scott posed for their first cover shoot together with GQ. Scott wore a classy-looking pinstriped suit while Jenner sat on his lap in a black bodysuit.

Aug. 3, 2018: Scott Rapped About Jenner On His New Album

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scott's third studio album, Astroworld, dropped on Aug. 3, and the opening track was "Stargazing." On it, he rapped about Jenner and their daughter:

But she know my baby mama is a trophy / She be throwing up them B's feel like we both bleed / I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life.

He rapped about Jenner again on a song called "SICKO MODE" featuring Drake.

Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b*tches shook

Oct. 7, 2018: Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors

Jenner uploaded a video of Scott performing on Saturday Night Live to her Instagram Story. No biggie, other than the fact she captioned it "hubby." Jenner and Scott have been inundated with engagement rumors ever since.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Dec. 4, 2018: Pranksters Faked A Scott-Jenner Cheating Scandal

Fake photos of Scott that appeared to show him kissing someone other than Jenner emerged on the internet. But Scott was quick to shut it down. Scott condemned the rumors and whoever played the destructive prank on his Instagram Story.

Travis Scott / Instagram

Jenner took to her own Instagram to voice her concerns about pranksters causing real damage to their lives. She wrote, "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Feb. 11, 2019: Jenner And Scott Looked So In Love At The Grammys

The couple took the Grammys red carpet by storm, as Jenner was there to support Scott, who was nominated for three awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 30, 2019: They Got Matching Tattoos Again

Jenner threw Scott another birthday party for the books. The Los Angeles-based event reportedly featured "Astroworld merchandise in wall-to-wall fridges, Scott-branded cleaning supplies and snacks, Cactus Jack sneakers (Scott's own collaboration with Air Jordan) as decorations, and a Hennessy slurpee machine," according to Insider.

On top of that, there was a pop-up tattoo parlor run by famed tattoo artist JonBoy. Jenner and Scott both got tattoos of their daughter's name. The new ink was later revealed by JonBoy on his Instagram.

JonBoy / Instagram JonBoy / Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

May 6, 2019: Jenner And Scott Attended The 2019 Met Gala

Marking one year since their official red carpet debut as a couple, Jenner and Scott turned heads with their striking ensembles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aug. 27, 2019: Scott Premiered Netflix Documentary Featuring Jenner And Stormi

Scott debuted his special Netflix project with Jenner and their daughter by his side. The film, called Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, documented his rise to fame and transition into fatherhood. It included multiple scenes with Jenner and Stormi. There were even snippets of a pregnant Kylie and his daughter's birth.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sept. 13, 2019: Jenner And Scott Posed For Playboy

The couple posed for the magazine's "Pleasure Issue." In it, Jenner and Scott discussed intimacy after having a child, and based on their answers, there were absolutely no signs of trouble in paradise. "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," Scott said. "Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner added.

Sept. 18, 2019 : Breakup Rumors Started Flying

Then, the separation rumors got started: Jenner posted a mirror selfie on Sept. 18, which seemed like no big deal, until eagle-eyed fans found one very small "missing" detail.

In a mirror selfie posted on Aug. 4, fans noticed a picture of Scott and Jenner on top of a dresser in her closet. However, the picture was missing in a Sept. 18 snap in the exact same spot. This led many fans to question Jenner and Scott's relationship.

However, Jenner seemingly put those rumors to rest by sharing a precious family photo on her fridge next to Stormi's finger painting.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Oct. 1, 2019: Jenner Confirmed Her Split From Scott

Jenner attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding reception alone, reigniting rumors she and Scott may have split. On Oct. 1, she was also reportedly seen leaving a Los Angeles recording studio where her ex Tyga was recording. This, of course, had fans all sorts of confused on where Jenner stood in her relationship with Scott. She later took to Twitter to confirm the split was true, as well as shut down any new relationship rumors involving Tyga.

Nov. 28, 2019: Jenner And Scott Spent Thanksgiving Together

Still broken up, but actively co-parenting their daughter, the exes reunited for a family Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, California. This was, however, not long after rumors sparked about Jenner and Drake being an item ever since Halloween. Despite those rumors, a different source also told Us that Scott had “no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends.”

March 8, 2020: Jenner And Scott Were Reportedly Back Together

Both TMZ and Entertainment Tonight claimed via anonymous sources that the couple had reunited sometime in February. This news broke just over a week after Jenner took to her Instagram Story to post some old photos of herself and Scott. She captioned them, “It’s a mood.”

Nonetheless, neither Scott nor Jenner officially confirmed the relationship, and another source claimed to TMZ that the two were simply coparents and nothing more.

May 2, 2021: Jenner Attended Scott’s Birthday Party In Miami

After about a year of conflicting reports about the pair’s status during the pandemic lockdowns, the duo sparked major reconciliation rumors once again, as Jenner flew to Florida for Scott’s birthday. There, Jenner shared a video with Scott at the club, and the pair were seen talking and dancing closely in many videos that surfaced the following day.

May 21, 2021: Jenner Denied Reports Of An Open Relationship With Scott

Following Scott’s birthday celebration, a few outlets reported that Jenner and Scott were in an open relationship. However, Jenner took to Twitter to deny those rumors by stating, “you guys really just make up anything.” However, she did not go any further to clarify the true nature of her relationship with Scott.

June 15, 2021: They Attended The 72nd annual Parsons Benefit Together

At the event — where Scott was honored as a "visionary" in "fashion, technology and the arts” — the pair walked the red carpet with Stormi. Later in the evening, Scott mentioned his family as he accepted his award, saying "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," during his speech.

Not to mention, Jenner soon after posted a photo on Instagram posing with Scott with the caption “24 hours in NYC.”

Sept. 7, 2021: Jenner Announced Her Pregnancy With The Couple’s Second Child

Following much speculation, Jenner shared a video on Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with Scott. The video includes her showing Scott the positive pregnancy test, along with footage of them at Jenner’s ultrasound appointments and her 24th birthday party in August.

Nov. 5, 2021: Jenner Attended The Astroworld Festival To Watch Scott Perform

On Nov. 5, Jenner and Stormi were spotted at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, TX, which Scott was headlining. The event ended in tragedy when 10 people died in the midst of a crowd surge during the show. Jenner and Scott both released statements in the following days addressing the controversy, but Scott still faces ongoing lawsuits related to the incident.

Feb. 2, 2022: Jenner Gave Birth To A Son

On Feb. 6, Jenner posted a black and white photo of her newborn son’s hand with the caption: "💙 2/2/22." And soon after, she announced the baby’s name as Wolf Webster on Instagram.

After sharing a heartfelt video entitled "To Our Son." featuring Scott and Stormi the following month, Jenner then took to Instagram to say that the couple changed their minds on the baby’s name, writing "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him."

As of April 11, the couple has yet to decide a name for their son. Just before the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Jenner told Entertainment Tonight, “We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it, I want to make sure.”

May 15, 2022: Scott, Jenner, And Stormi Attend The BBMAs Together

Scott performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and he brought Jenner and Stormi as his dates. The family of three (minus the new baby) posed on the carpet together.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All in all, Jenner and Scott have quite the lengthy and dramatic shared timeline. And for the time being, it seems as though the couple will continue to spend lots of time around each other, especially as they raise their daughter and son together. And as events continue to unfold for the famous couple, the world will no doubt be watching.