Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bittersweet Relationship Timeline

One of the best things about the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary is that we finally get a sense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story, which truly sounds like a modern fairy tale — from humble Snapchat filter beginnings to what it means to make sacrifices to protect your family. With all the negative media swirling around the duo, it’s nice to take a minute and remember the highlights, like their beautiful royal wedding. READ MORE

Drake Made A Diamond Necklace For The 42 Times He (Almost) Proposed

Who needs an engagement ring when you can have an engagement chain? Drake commissioned a diamond necklace to represent the 42 times he almost proposed — and the result is a stunning (see: absurdly lavish) chain, with 351.36 carats in “hand-selected” diamonds. Drake has truly out-Draked himself, hopefully not for the last time. READ MORE

TRENDING

The 2023 Beauty Trend To Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign

To help predict next year’s most anticipated beauty looks, Elite Daily entrusted the wisdom of celebrity MUA Alex Bryne, Mizani hair artist Todd Edwards, and astrologer Valerie Mesa. According to their expertise, many of next year’s hair and makeup trends have actually been showcased on the runway and red carpet earlier this year, so you’ve already seen them in action: Think glitter. Blush. Volume. Embellishments. More blush. READ MORE

10 Fun Experience Gifts To Make Memories With Your BFF

If you and your bestie are looking to get out of a stale gift-giving rut (or are like me, and impulse buy yourself anything you want, thus making yourself impossible to shop for), then you should try an experience gift. It could be something super chill (like a wine tasting) or an event that puts you outside your comfort zone (like skydiving). Either way, you’re getting that sweet quality time with your fave person. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

