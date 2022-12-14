Drake made a diamond necklace for the 42 times he almost proposed.

Who needs an engagement ring when you can have an engagement chain? Drake commissioned a diamond necklace to represent the 42 times he almost proposed — and the result is a stunning (see: absurdly lavish) chain, with 351.36 carats in “hand-selected” diamonds.

Drake worked with jewelry designer Alex Moss to create the piece. Moss, a popular jeweler among rappers like Tyler, the Creator and Jack Harlow, shared the necklace to his Instagram on Dec. 13. He posted a reel and shared details in the caption. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss wrote. “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake.”

Speaking to E! on Dec. 13, Moss shared more insight into the creation process — even if he didn’t reveal the price tag. “The entire project took 14 months to complete top to bottom, and was built by hand in New York City," the jeweler explained. “It was made using 18k white gold, and was set using the eagle claw technique. No other details can be disclosed, other than the fact that this is the most insane chain ever made." (No argument there.)

Though Drake hasn’t opened up about the necklace yet, he did wear it for a performance at Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert on Dec. 9.

For obvious reasons, Twitter had a lot of fun after learning about this necklace and its emotional significance.

Though Moss’ Instagram reel declared the necklace a “true wonder of the jewelry world,” it seems like Twitter is more in the spirit of roasting the elaborate chain. But seriously, who are these 42 mystery loves?

Drake isn’t new to over-the-top gestures like this. The rapper’s off-and-on friendship (and maybe romance) with Rihanna sparked plenty of extravagant displays of affection from the rapper — in 2016, he literally bought a billboard congratulating her for winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Drake actually presented Rihanna with the accolade, but not before telling the crowd he’d been in love with her since he was 22. Hmm, maybe one of those diamonds is for the Fenty founder?