Dua Lipa has taken her love of 3D nail charms to the next level, and the holidays have never looked darker — but in a good way. Ahead of her performance at Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, Dec. 11, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a festive new manicure that’s so unique, and very different than most of her past looks. Unlike a majority of her manis — which are known to be long, bright, and whimsical — Dua Lipa’s Christmas 2022 nails have more of a Halloween undertone, with its dark base. It’s the embellishments, though, that make it clear that the lewk is meant for the most wonderful time of the year.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 9, celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri of Nails By Mei — who previously worked on the “Potion” singer’s ‘90s Nickelodeon-style nails — began posting photos of Lipa’s merry mani on Instagram. The first post, captioned, “@dualipa ‘s xmas🎄nails 💕💅💕,” showed off both of the musician’s hands adorned with the fun designs. DL’s nails were filed down to a rounded, almond shape (a major fall 2022 nail trend) and covered with a basic black base. The *charms* were different colors of glittery tinsel made to look like they’re wrapped around each nail twice. A total The Nightmare Before Christmas vibe.

The second of Mei’s posts, published on the night of the big holiday concert and captioned “Jingle bells 🔔🎄💕 @dualipa,” showed off the artist’s full shimmering white performance attire, with her Christmas nails on display as she made various poses.

Though the manicure didn’t make it to Dua Lipa’s Instagram grid, she did post a snap of it on her IG Stories, giving the nail artist a shoutout. “@nailsbymei it’s that time of the yeaaaar,” Lipa wrote. She capped off her comment with five star emojis — the exact rating it deserves.