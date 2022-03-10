Have you ever gotten a manicure and wished there was more going on? Even after you got acrylics, a funky pattern, and/or contrasting colors, you still somehow wanted... more? If you answered yes to either of those questions, then you have to start getting 3D nail charms on your manicures. Adding gems, little figurines, and/or dew drops to your nails has become the latest manicure trend to beguile celebrities, and you’re going to want to bite their looks ASAP. With Dua Lipa leading the movement, there’s no doubt that the futuristic 3D nail charm trend is about to take over the world.

To be fair, 3D manicures aren’t exactly super new, but they are venturing down a new path as of late. While you’ve definitely seen gems and rhinestones decorating fingers — both on and off the red carpet — the latest manicure trend is taking the 3D world one step further. Between the tactile feeling that comes with so many of these looks and the very bright colors, it’s almost like a kindergarten classroom threw up on some of these celebrity manicures, and I mean that as the highest compliment.

Getting a 3D nail charm manicure may not be the easiest to dig through your purse, type, or perform an assortment of everyday activities, but rest assured these celebrity 3D manicures are as trendy as can be. Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner are just a few of the stars to decorate their nails in the maximalist style.

So, before you book your next salon appointment, check out these celebrity 3D nail charms and manicures and maybe steal a few looks.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa is one of 3D nail charms biggest supporters. Her nails often look like the pieces of her third grade diorama got glued to the tips of her fingers. While out on the town eating pizza, the “Levitating” singer went with subtle dew-drops over her tie-dye nails.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion brought something very sweet to her 3D nails. With cherries, beads, a Life Saver, and a gummy bear, it looks like she stole her manicure from Willie Wonka.

Lizzo For a dreamy, pastel take on the 3D nail charm trend, Lizzo broke out soft blues and pinks for a contrasting manicure. She then added small 3D nail charms on her middle and rings fingers to really up the ante on her ultra-glossy nails.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner’s manicure looks much more like the 3D nails you’ve come to expect. While showing off her new ring alongside Stormi’s matching one, Jenner’s French manicure is decorated with little pearls. It’s simple, sure, but it 100% still makes you want to run you fingers over it all day long.

Sarah Hudson Rather than just painting onto whatever pattern you like, consider gluing them on like musician Sarah Hudson did with her deep blue-and-cherry nails. It’s an easy way to dip your toes into the world of 3D nail charms because it’s simple, in the nail comfort zone, and you’re going to want to touch it nonstop.

Dua Lipa ‘90s Nickelodeon called and it wants its manicure back, Dua Lipa. These maximalist nails created by Mei Kawajiri, a manicurist whose mastered 3D nail charms, features flowers, colorful shapes, and more dew drops all in this one manicure. Dua Lipa’s hands must have felt so heavy, but I love these nails so much.

Saweetie Talk about dripping in diamonds. The gems on Saweetie’s manicure take up practically her entire nail and really pop off against her neon orange nails.

You may want to hire an editor, because your typing is going out the window with your next 3D nail charm-filled manicure.