You’re Going To Love These Celeb 3D Nail Charm Manicures SM
Me to my nail salon: How soon can I get an appointment?
Have you ever gotten a manicure and wished there was more going on? Even after you got acrylics, a funky pattern, and/or contrasting colors, you still somehow wanted... more? If you answered yes to either of those questions, then you have to start getting 3D nail charms on your manicures. Adding gems, little figurines, and/or dew drops to your nails has become the latest manicure trend to beguile celebrities, and you’re going to want to bite their looks ASAP. With Dua Lipa leading the movement, there’s no doubt that the futuristic 3D nail charm trend is about to take over the world.
To be fair, 3D manicures aren’t exactly super new, but they are venturing down a new path as of late. While you’ve definitely seen gems and rhinestones decorating fingers — both on and off the red carpet — the latest manicure trend is taking the 3D world one step further. Between the tactile feeling that comes with so many of these looks and the very bright colors, it’s almost like a kindergarten classroom threw up on some of these celebrity manicures, and I mean that as the highest compliment.
Getting a 3D nail charm manicure may not be the easiest to dig through your purse, type, or perform an assortment of everyday activities, but rest assured these celebrity 3D manicures are as trendy as can be. Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner are just a few of the stars to decorate their nails in the maximalist style.
So, before you book your next salon appointment, check out these celebrity 3D nail charms and manicures and maybe steal a few looks.
You may want to hire an editor, because your typing is going out the window with your next 3D nail charm-filled manicure.