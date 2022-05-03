8 Glitter Cut Crease Eyeshadow Looks To Inspire Your Next Night Out

Everything is better with glitter. It’s vibrant, fun, and so sparkly. The sight of the glitter just tingles all of my brain’s senses. Be it in makeup, on t-shirts, decorating a fancy dress, and anywhere else I can find it, glitter reigns everywhere. But while you most likely won’t douse your self in glitter everyday, you can incorporate a little into your makeup in high-shine ways with glittery cut creases even beginner makeup aficionados can do.
Cut creases aren’t as hard to doas you may fear they are, but there are a few different ways to do it. The easiest way to make your cut crease look super sharp is to first apply the darker shade to the eyebrow crease and blend it out towards the brow bone. Don’t worry about any getting onto the lid, because you’ll use concealer to clean it up and really make your cut pop. Next, on top of your concealer, you can add whatever type ofglitter you want. A pressed glitter powder or a gel are buildable but go on easy with just one swipe. A loose glitter, on the other hand, is more likely to fall out and needs to be patted over the eyelid with a finger to reach its intended effect. For a complete cut crease tutorial, including a step-by-step play-by-play, Kayla Martinez’ “Cut Crease Eyeshadow Tutorial” offers a really successful primer you can recreate at home.
From golds and silvers to some very colorful and bright moments, you’re going to be covered in glitter (in a good way) in no time. These cut crease, glitter eyeshadow ideas will inspire you to debut your cleanest, sharpest, and most stunning glitter cut crease yet.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Who else is ready to go clean their makeup brushes right now to make way for a slew of new, glitter, cut crease looks to try out?