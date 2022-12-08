Turns out, even princes find love on Instagram. On Dec. 8, part one of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries arrived, and with it came more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale romance. Specifically, the couple revealed sweet details about how they initially connected — and as it turns out, Harry and Meghan met through social media.

Harry apparently had a secret IG account where he shared nature photos from his travels. “I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry explained in the doc. Meghan was sporting the puppy filter in the clip, but she caught Harry’s eye all the same. “I was like, ‘Who is that?'” he said.

He reached out to said friend — whose identity is still being kept secret — to ask if he could introduce them. Then, the matchmaking moved to email. When the mutual friend reached out to Meghan, asking if she’d be interested in going on a date with “Prince Haz,” Meghan was unconvinced. “I said, ‘Who’s that?'” she recalled.

Rather than Googling him, Meghan resorted to Instagram. (Great minds think alike.) She explained in the doc, “I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer. So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa.” Harry’s Instagram sold Meghan on a first date, even if their initial meeting didn’t exactly go as planned. Ahem, Harry was 30 minutes late.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two fell for each other fast, and for their third date, they took a trip to Botswana together. Harry recalled in the series, “This woman, that I've really met twice, she's coming to Botswana and we're gonna be living in a tent for five days!"

“For me, it was critical to share it with Meg,” Harry added. Meghan put in, “We could both just be completely ourselves... Thankfully, we really liked each other.” Ah, the power of Instagram. Who would’ve guessed?