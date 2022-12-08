Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Date Didn't Go As Planned

In August, Meghan Markle told The Cut that her and Prince Harry’s “love story” would be the focus of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries — and she wasn’t lying. In the first episode, which was released on the platform on Dec. 8, the couple gave details on how they first got together, and it turns out Harry and Meghan’s first date had a surprising twist.

According to Harry, an Instagram video of Meghan sporting the iconic dog Snapchat filter was what initially sparked his interest. He asked a mutual friend to set them up on a date, and Meghan agreed — but not before asking who “Prince Haz” was. Their first date didn’t exactly go as planned. “You were late,” Meghan reminded Harry in the show. “And I couldn’t understand why he would be late. But he kept texting. He was like, ‘I’m in traffic. I’m so sorry.’”

His tardiness worried her. “Then, I didn’t know him. So I was like, ‘Oh, is this what he does? Got it,’” Meghan said. “Like this... I’m not doing.” Apparently, she thought Harry had “so much of an ego... [to think] that any girl would sit waiting for a half hour for you.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

When Harry finally showed up, flustered and red-faced, Meghan realized she had misunderstood his lateness. “You were genuinely so embarrassed and late,” she explained. “He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun, and that was the thing, we were... childlike together.”

Their first date only lasted an hour, but Meghan followed up the next day to see if he wanted to get dinner. It’d be their last opportunity to see each other before she had to leave London. “I’m sure he thought I was so forward and American,” she explained. This time, it was Meghan who was late — but only by a few minutes. Harry said, “You can be as late as you want. I ain’t moving. I want to see you again.”

The couple realized quickly that they’d found something special with each other, so they started texting and FaceTiming regularly. According to one of Harry’s friends, he started wondering if Meghan was “the one” early in their romance. Turns out, he’s got great instincts.