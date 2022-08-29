Take it from Meghan Markle herself, she and Prince Harry are just getting started. During her cover story for the The Cut’s Fall Fashion Issue, Meghan opened up about what’s next for the couple, and it sounds like a show about their “love story” might already be in the works.

In the interview, published on Aug. 29, Meghan addressed the speculation surrounding their upcoming projects. They do have a deal with Netflix, after all. Though Meghan didn’t reveal much, she hinted at a more romantic look into her and Harry’s life together. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she told the outlet.

While Meghan didn’t outright confirm anything, she did say that she hopes all of her projects remind people of the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins,” which is a direct quote from her wedding speech... casual. “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” she added.

When pressed for more details, Meghan responded, “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed,” she said. Still, it sounds like she’s looking forward to sharing more soon. She explained, “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

An inside look into Meghan and Harry’s life has been a long time coming. In October 2020, Harry and Meghan announced the launch of their production company Archewell Productions, a month after the couple struck a deal with Netflix. Then, rumors of a documentary-style project began in May 2022 after multiple outlets reported that a camera crew followed Harry and Meghan around their home in Montecito, California and on a trip to New York City.

Considering they’re still sharing approximately zero details, it sounds like fans won’t see that project in full anytime soon. Luckily, this interview did give everyone a little sneak peek of the couple’s more romantic moments. Apparently, when Meghan came home from her cover shoot, Harry was shocked when she told him she was “not a model.” “I was like, ‘No, you are, of course you can be a model,” he told The Cut. “And she’s like, ‘I’m a mom!’ And it’s like, ‘You can be both.’” As if Harry needed to win any more brownie points.

No matter what Meghan and Harry have in store, I’m excited to tune in.