A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily's newsletter on August 9, 2022.

Tyler Cameron Said He’s “Absolutely” Single

And I am “absolutely” volunteering as tribute. But honestly, it was just last week that we confirmed he was dating Paige Lorenze, and now the two have called it quits. It seems to be a big week for breakups, which is wild to me because cuffing season is just around the corner, but I digress. Tyler Cameron went on a podcast where he explained why it wasn’t the right time for either of them. READ MORE

Your Horoscope Wants You To Check Your Ego At The Door

There are a lot of planetary shake-ups happening this week. I mean, we already know about all the full moon stuff, but Venus is also shifting into Leo, which means all those creative projects and intimate connections are getting a fiery push. It might be time to connect with your community and do the dreaded thing of asking for help. READ MORE

TRENDING

Lauv’s New Album Healed His Inner Child

Lauv first found success in 2017 with the single “I Like Me Better,” a track that has been certified platinum in the United States five times over and has amassed more than 1 billion Spotify streams. He chatted with Elite Daily about his new album, his desire to collab with Owl City, and the Green Day album he listened to on repeat. READ MORE

Experts Share The Best Free Ways To Practice Self-Care

While sometimes self-care means buying new leggings every time you feel sad (uh, no comment), showing up for yourself doesn’t actually need to cost anything. And in fact, some of the best ways that you can fill your cup are completely free — and completely fun! (I’m in a good mood; my new leggings arrived today.) READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF