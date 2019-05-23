70 Group Chat Names For 3 Besties Who Can't Stop Texting
All good things come in threes!
Things are just better when they come in sets of three. Imagine three doughnuts or three slices of pizza instead of just one or two. Three may be a crowd, but crowds can be fun. Why have one partner in crime when you can have two? It's a better situation all around, which is why you need group chat names for three best friends when you’re ready to text your BFFs. You’re lucky enough to not just have one BFF, you’ve got double. Combined, you three are a glorious trio of besties who talk all the time, and you want to make sure your three-person group chat name on Whatsapp, Instagram, or simply iMessage reflects that.
Nowadays, it’s possible to have several active group chats at one time. You’ve got one group for texting your family, your coworkers in another, and a chat with your roommates. Out of all your groups, your most active thread might be the one you have with your two best friends. Having a specific name for each group chat will make it so much easier for you to stay organized and be able to respond at a moment’s notice — you never know what your BFFs are getting up to. Also, you definitely don't want to accidentally send a pic of a first date outfit to your family when you meant to send it to your besties for their feedback, right? And it’d be such a nightmare if you typed out a paragraph ranting about your roommate and you sent it to the wrong chat. Give your group chat a memorable name and pin it to the top of your inbox so you never miss a beat with your besties.
The best kind of group chat name is something that reflects the humor of your crew. If you already have an inside joke name you call yourselves, you could go with that. Though, if you need some inspiration, you might want to use any of these 70 group chat names for trios that are ready for you to use right now.
1. Charlie's Angels
2. The Powerpuff Girls
3. Takes Three To Spill The Tea
4. Trio Chat's Poppin'
5. The Three Musketeers
6. Three's Company
7. My Really Gouda Friends
8. Mermaid To Be Three
9. Terrific Trio
10. Mint To Be Three
11. One, Two, Three
12. Ride Or Dies
13. My Lucky Charms
14. The Three Bears
15. Three Little Witches
16. My Main Witches
17. Harry, Ron, And Hermione
18. Alvin And The Chipmunks
19. Fab Three
20. Huey, Dewey, And Louie
21. The Three Stooges
22. Threepeat
23. Rule Of Threes
24. The Three Meme Team
25. Peanut, Butter, And Jelly
26. Stop And Spill The Tea
27. Three-rrific Friends
28. My Best-Teas Of Three
29. The Bold Type
30. My Main Beaches
31. Dream Three
32. Three Peas In A Pod
33. BLT
34. Three Little Pigs
35. Three Queens
36. The Triple Pack
37. We Run The World — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"
38. Peachy Queens
39. Acute Triangle
40. Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
41. The Golden Trio
42. The Golden Girls
43. Bae-Goals
44. Three Of A Kind
45. D3: The Mighty Ducks
46. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without
47. My Best Buds
48. Three Best Friends Forever
49. My Support Bras
50. Destiny’s Child
51. Sanderson Sisters
52. Birds Of A Feather
53. My Sea-sters
54. Sun, Star, Moon
55. Squad Goals
56. Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have — Zach Galifianakis, "Three Best Friends"
57. Three’s Not A Crowd
58. Snap, Crackle, Pop
59. Name A More Iconic Trio
60. Heavenly Trio
61. Magic Number 3
62. The Posse
63. The Grey Sisters
64. Baby Dolls
65. Thee triplets
66. Gang Gang Gang
67. Three Amigos
68. The Friend Zone
69. The Three - Tea Party
70. Fairy Fleet
