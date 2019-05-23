70 Group Chat Names For 3 Besties Who Can't Stop Texting

Things are just better when they come in sets of three. Imagine three doughnuts or three slices of pizza instead of just one or two. Three may be a crowd, but crowds can be fun. Why have one partner in crime when you can have two? It's a better situation all around, which is why you need group chat names for three best friends when you’re ready to text your BFFs. You’re lucky enough to not just have one BFF, you’ve got double. Combined, you three are a glorious trio of besties who talk all the time, and you want to make sure your three-person group chat name on Whatsapp, Instagram, or simply iMessage reflects that.

Nowadays, it’s possible to have several active group chats at one time. You’ve got one group for texting your family, your coworkers in another, and a chat with your roommates. Out of all your groups, your most active thread might be the one you have with your two best friends. Having a specific name for each group chat will make it so much easier for you to stay organized and be able to respond at a moment’s notice — you never know what your BFFs are getting up to. Also, you definitely don't want to accidentally send a pic of a first date outfit to your family when you meant to send it to your besties for their feedback, right? And it’d be such a nightmare if you typed out a paragraph ranting about your roommate and you sent it to the wrong chat. Give your group chat a memorable name and pin it to the top of your inbox so you never miss a beat with your besties.

The best kind of group chat name is something that reflects the humor of your crew. If you already have an inside joke name you call yourselves, you could go with that. Though, if you need some inspiration, you might want to use any of these 70 group chat names for trios that are ready for you to use right now.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. Charlie's Angels

2. The Powerpuff Girls

3. Takes Three To Spill The Tea

4. Trio Chat's Poppin'

5. The Three Musketeers

6. Three's Company

7. My Really Gouda Friends

8. Mermaid To Be Three

9. Terrific Trio

10. Mint To Be Three

11. One, Two, Three

12. Ride Or Dies

13. My Lucky Charms

14. The Three Bears

15. Three Little Witches

16. My Main Witches

17. Harry, Ron, And Hermione

18. Alvin And The Chipmunks

19. Fab Three

20. Huey, Dewey, And Louie

21. The Three Stooges

22. Threepeat

23. Rule Of Threes

24. The Three Meme Team

25. Peanut, Butter, And Jelly

26. Stop And Spill The Tea

27. Three-rrific Friends

28. My Best-Teas Of Three

29. The Bold Type

30. My Main Beaches

Shutterstock

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, actually helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe

31. Dream Three

32. Three Peas In A Pod

33. BLT

34. Three Little Pigs

35. Three Queens

36. The Triple Pack

37. We Run The World — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"

38. Peachy Queens

39. Acute Triangle

40. Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls

41. The Golden Trio

42. The Golden Girls

43. Bae-Goals

44. Three Of A Kind

45. D3: The Mighty Ducks

46. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without

47. My Best Buds

48. Three Best Friends Forever

49. My Support Bras

50. Destiny’s Child

51. Sanderson Sisters

52. Birds Of A Feather

53. My Sea-sters

54. Sun, Star, Moon

55. Squad Goals

56. Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have — Zach Galifianakis, "Three Best Friends"

57. Three’s Not A Crowd

58. Snap, Crackle, Pop

59. Name A More Iconic Trio

60. Heavenly Trio

61. Magic Number 3

62. The Posse

63. The Grey Sisters

64. Baby Dolls

65. Thee triplets

66. Gang Gang Gang

67. Three Amigos

68. The Friend Zone

69. The Three - Tea Party

70. Fairy Fleet