75 Group Chat Names For Long-Distance Best Friends You Miss A Latte

Despite living thousands of miles away, you and your besties are always connected, thanks to your active group chat. Whenever you have a funny joke to tell or need a listening ear, they're right there, so it's time to show your convo all the love. A simple way to personalize your convo is with any of these group chat names for long-distance best friends. Instead of having to scroll through your latest texts to find your crew, you can simply search your group chat name when you want to send the squad a silly meme or spill some hot tea they need to hear as soon as possible.
You may be going to colleges across the country or have careers that have taken you to different cities. Whatever the case may be, a solid group chat is the easiest way to keep everyone connected. If you need some creative inspo when brainstorming what to call your convo, these 75 group chat names for long-distance best friends are just what you need.
Highlight the names that specifically fit your long-distance crew vibe, and then make things official. After you've dubbed your chat, get right back to recapping your days and catching up with FaceTime hangouts.
1. Never Apart Besties
2. Smiles For Miles
3. Distance Means Nothing To Us
4. Can't Keep Up Apart
5. Wish You Lived Next Door
6. A Flight Away
7. Hometown In Our Hearts
8. Home Is Where You Are
9. Long-Distance Crew
10. Soul Sisters
11. There's No Place Like Home — The Wizard of Oz
12. My People
13. The Squad Pod
14. My Chosen Sisters
15. We Are Family — Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"
16. See You Soon
17. Wish You Were Here
18. Tea Spilling Here
19. Taco 'Bout It
20. Gossip Girls
21. The 411
22. Keeping It Real
23. Love Knows No Distance
24. Virtual Huggers
25. My Hearts
26. Chosen Family
27. You'll Be In My Heart — Tarzan
28. A Pizza Home
29. No Matter Where
30. Wanderlust Crew
31. Passport Pals
32. See You Soon
33. Later Alligator
34. Miss Your Faces
35. Ketchup And Relish The Moments
37. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever
38. Distance Is Our Enemy
39. Separated At Birth
40. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Chats
41. Friendship Goes Onion On
42. Hap-Bey Together
43. Can't Stop Talking
44. Love Like No Otter
45. Missing You
46. Hot Tea Found Here
47. Miss A Waffle Lot
48. The Ketchup Crew
49. Friend-chip Goals
50. Think Of You Every Daisy
51. Missing You Long Time
52. Miss You Cherry-bly
53. My Favorite Notifications
54. Grapeful For You
55. Hummiss You
56. Whaley Love You
57. Miss You A Latte
58. Virtual Brunch Crew
59. Mochi Love
60. My Travel Buddies
61. Soy Mates
62. The Best Friends Vault
63. Whole Latte Love
64. Udon Even Know
65. Watts Up
66. I'm A Succa For Y'all
67. My Support Bras
68. Miss 'Em A Chocolot
69. Cherry-ish You
70. All That And Dim Sum
71. Love You A Tater Tot
72. You Can't Chat With Us
73. My Main Squeezes
74. Miss You Beary Much [bear emoji]
75. It's A Bunch Of Bananas