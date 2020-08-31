Half of your time on Instagram might be spent watching your friends' Insta stories, saving dreamy travel photos, and sharing your own content. The rest of the time, you're sending your besties hilarious memes and silly videos that have special meaning. For friends who make each other LOL on the reg, you need some funny Instagram group chat names to make your sharing crew Insta #official.

These humans make up your number one squad for a reason. You share the same or similar sense of humor, which is why you're so quick to send any post that makes you giggle. By now, you know how much easier it is to share posts and text your friends with a chosen group chat name. Though, it can't just be any random or generic name. You want to pick something witty that truly fits the vibe of your clique, which is why these 80 funny group chat names just might be the way to go.

There are a ton of puns and hilarious references to choose from, so go for that one name on the list that instantly makes everyone laugh out loud the most. Once you've got an official Insta name, feel free to send all the adorable cat videos and hilarious baking fails your heart desires.

Sisoje/E+/Getty Images

1. I'd Double Tap That

2. We Do It For The 'Gram

3. 'Gram Game On Point

4. Send Your Cat Videos Here

5. The Meme Team

6. Sisterhood Of The Traveling Insta

7. Mermaid For The 'Gram

8. Swipe Up For Fun

9. Gif Girls

10. Very Important Posts

11. We Were Insta Friends

12. Too InstaGlam To Give An InstaDamn

13. We Love Insta Mac 'N' Cheese

14. Keep Your Eyes On The Fries

15. Selfie Squad

16. Donut Enter

17. A Pizza Gossip Inside

18. My Insta Peeps

19. Let's Taco 'Bout Insta

20. Pawesome Instas

21. Can't Meme With Us

22. Giggle Group

23. The Spice Girls Of Insta

24. You Guac My Insta

25. Peach Please

26. Whale Hello There

27. We're Waffle-y Cute

28. Only Instagram Models Beyond This Point

29. Spilling The Tea

30. Spread Hap-Bey-Ness

31. Express Yourselfie

32. Souper Selfies

33. #NoFilter Needed

34. Felt Cute, Might Be BFFs Forever

35. We’re Fur Real

36. The Cat's Meows

37. She Believe She Could, Sushi Did

38. Good Chives Only

39. We're Being Insta-Hams

40. Give 'Em Pumpkin To Talk About

Shutterstock

41. Nailed It

42. [Fire Emoji] Only

43. The LOLs In This Chat Are Astronomical

44. Smells Like Meme Spirit

45. Meme-Age Dream

46. We Scream For Ice Meme

47. Droppin' Beets

48. My Best Memes

49. Have A Mug-nificent Day

50. Practice What You Peach

51. Gouda Instas

52. Love Ya'll So Matcha

53. You Make My Heart Saur [Dinosaur Emoji]

54. You're Sodium Funny

55. The Blah Blah Blahs

56. Yogurta Be Kidding Me

57. Cerealsly The Best

58. You Meme So Much To Me

59. Reely Good Friends

60. Reel Talk

61. Story Of My Life

62. Insta Famous

63. Chai There

64. The Chamber Of Secrets

65. Lava My Insta Friends

66. Ketchup With Friends

67. Purrfect Instas

68. Meow Insta Crew

69. We Share Because We Care

70. Aloha My Beaches

71. You Haddock Me At Hello, Beaches

72. You Butter Send Memes

73. We're So Meme

74. Non-Stop Notifications

75. Taylor's Squad Wishes They Were Us

76. Peaches And Meme

77. Party Thyme

78. Ship Of Memes

79. Sips Tea

80. Meme Queens