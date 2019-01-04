Nowadays, a group chat for any squad is as necessary as weekend brunch. There's not a day that goes by without a Gif or two sent between friends, and if you have serious squad goals, your group may have a few chats going on at once. For every silly selfie sent back and forth, Snapchat is truly the place to be. Of course, you'll need some funny group chat names for Snapchat, and I have you covered.

You already send your friends snaps back and forth all day long. Every time you see a new filter, they're the first ones you try it out on. That's why a funny chat name is crucial for the crew who wants to take their Snapchat game up a notch.

Find something that really makes everyone burst out laughing, whether it's a corny pun or inside joke. Out of these 75 options, you're sure to find something that everyone can agree on, and let's be real: You'll be smiling extra big knowing that you don't have to sift through the different names on your feed the next time you want to send a hilarious pic.

Gone are the days of sending quick snaps to the wrong group, and that's the biggest relief of all.

1. Mermade To Be BFFs

2. Friendships And Guac

3. The Chamber Of Secrets

4. No Boys Allowed

5. Let's Taco 'Bout It

6. Bend And Snapchat

7. Meme Team

8. Snapchat Baes

9. Dumbledore’s Army

10. Snap Out Of It

11. Selfies Galore

12. We Woof The Dog Filter

13. Snap This

14. Snaps For Elle

15. Epic Sh*t Only

16. 2Good4U

17. Snap A Waffle Lot

18. Snap Goals

19. Cerealsly Good Snaps

20. Cereal Snapper

21. Olive My Crew

22. Serious Snap Streak

23. Cool Selfies Only

24. Pizza My Heart

25. Fur Real Snaps

26. Snap On Snap Off

27. Bae-Goals

28. Dear Diary

29. Brunch Ladies

30. Lots Of Lava

31. XOXO Gossip Girl

32. Dance It Out

33. Donut You Want Some Snaps

34. Oh Snap, My Friends

35. Snap Together

36. What Happens On Snapchat Stays On Snapchat

37. Selfies Only

38. Caution: Too Hot

39. Snaptastic

40. Snap To It

41. My Beys

42. Express Yourselfie

43. S'more Snaps

44. Always Camera Ready

45. My Support Bras

46. Fun Filter Friends

47. My Ride Or Dies

48. Gouda Snaps

49. Fur Sure

50. Snap Up Your Life

51. Gettin' Jiggy With It

52. Dino-Mite Crew

53. Meow Friends

54. We Share Because We Care

55. Aloha Beaches

56. The Snap Pack

57. *NSNAP

58. Donut Know What I'd Do Without You

59. Donut Stop Snapping

60. Snap Squad

61. Wheely Good Snaps

62. Snaps Like No Otter

63. Turn Down For Brunch

64. Unicorny Friends

65. My Grinches

66. Suc-cute-lent Snaps

67. A Whole Latte Snaps

68. Llama Take A Selfie

69. Coffee And Snapchat Filters

70. Muffin Compares To You

71. Kitten Me Right Meow

72. Let's Take An Elfie

73. Sun Of A Beach

74. S'Whale Snaps

75. My Butter Half