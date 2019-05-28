BFFs
Young group of 4 people, deciding on their group chat name.

90 Group Chat Names For 4 Besties Who Have Lots To Taco 'Bout

Nothing but the best for your quad squad.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
RyanJLane/Getty Images

Having a solid crew is everything, and luckily for you, you're blessed with the best. You're not going strong with just one best friend — you have three. That means your group chat is always lighting up your phone, and you can't go a day without checking in with everyone. This is why a cute and creative group chat name for four people is absolutely necessary.

You’re proud that you don’t just have a squad, you’ve got a quad. Along with being a unit, you each bring your own personality to the group text. One of you may be the TikToker who’s always sending the funniest videos, while someone else is the throwback friend reminding you of great memories. There’s also the planner who has an idea for every hang, and the listener who you can count on to respond to your texts right away. Combined, you’re unstoppable, so don’t let something like picking out a group chat name be a drawn-out process.

While there may be a million ideas going through your head, make your life easier by going through this list of 90 group chat names that are perfect for four best friends like you. This list has a good mix of punny names, sweet names, and other iconic groups of four, so send your top choices to your chat right now. See which name is dubbed the crowd favorite, and once you have it, you can get right back to finalizing your Friday night plans like you always do.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
  1. The Fantastic Four
  2. Fun-tastic Four
  3. Sex And The City
  4. The Ghostbusters
  5. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  6. My Entourage
  7. We're Off To See The Wizard
  8. Turtley Awesome Crew
  9. Four Love Of The Friends
  10. The Golden Girls
  11. The A-Team
  12. Met-A-Four
  13. The Fantastic Forks
  14. Loki And Four
  15. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without
  16. Pizza My Heart
  17. A Fam Of Four
  18. Mermaid To Be Besties
  19. Bae-Goals
  20. Four Score
  21. Birds Of A Feather
  22. #SquadGoals
  23. Shrimply The Best
  24. The 4 Musketeers
  25. Let's Taco 'Bout It
  26. Used To Call Me On My Shell Phone
  27. The Dream Team
  28. Core Four
  29. Quad Squad
  30. Meme Team
  31. The Coven
  32. Supernovas
  33. Best Friends 4 Life
  34. Kind Of A Big Dill
  35. Pawesome Friends
  36. Hap-Bee Together
  37. The Beatles
  38. Queen
  39. Little Mix
  40. My Beys
  41. The OG Four
  42. The Four Seasons
  43. Four Corners
  44. Four Sure
  45. Express Yourself
  46. The Spice Girls
  47. Gossip Girls
  48. The Fab Four
  49. Dumbledore's Army
  50. Squad Goals
  51. Just Peachy
  52. Made 4 Each Other
  53. Are You Four Real?
  54. Love You So Matcha
  55. My Lucky Charms
  56. Awesome Blossoms
  57. Lava My Friends
  58. Four Koalaty Friends
  59. Lettuce Be Friends Four-Ever
  60. Love You Berry Much
  61. Four Fineapples
  62. Tea-rrific Friends
  63. Let's Start A Band
  64. The Band's All Here
  65. Ketchup With Friends
  66. Olive My Friends
  67. Oh Ship, My Friends
  68. My Best-Teas
  69. Four Real Friends
  70. Aloha My Beaches
  71. Love From My Head Tomatoes
  72. I Could Text Four-Ever
  73. Turn Down For Brunch
  74. The Cherry Best
  75. Not A Meta-Four
  76. Where Four Out There?
  77. What I’ve Been Looking Four
  78. Never At A Loss Four Words
  79. Fallen Four You
  80. Food Four Thought
  81. Fearsome Foursome
  82. Calm Be-Four The Storm
  83. Good Four You
  84. Four Me?
  85. Feast Four Eyes On This
  86. The Jersey Four
  87. Four Your Eyes Only
  88. Who’s Keeping Four
  89. Be-Four And After
  90. You Did This Four What?

This article was originally published on