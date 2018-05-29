Group chats are almost mandatory nowadays for all friend groups. It's how you stay in the know with your besties at all times. It's the perfect place to plan out your weekly friend hangs, and send everyone a relatable Gif on Monday morning. It's a place for your squad to always stay connected, no matter where you're located on the grid. Whether it's via text, Snapchat, or in a Facebook Messenger group, you feel the need to customize your squad chat with special text colors, emojis, and even punny group chat names.

You may have multiple group chats, and need to keep them all organized. I'm personally have a group chat with my besties, one with my family, and even one with my comedy friends. If you're in the same boat as me, you know your messages begin to get messy AF if you don't customize them all. For the group chat with your friends, you need to have a little fun with it.

Everyone loves a good pun, so when you're trying to come up with your crew name, consider any of these 100 friend puns. Heck — you might even love your squad name so much that in addition to the group chat, you'll decide to get matching dad hats or crop tops. Your squad now has a name, and that makes you even more #squadgoals than before.

1. Bae-Goals

2. The Herd

3. We Who Shall Not Be Named

4. Turtley Awesome

5. Koalaty Friends

6. Friendchips

7. Let's Taco 'Bout It

8. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever

9. Grapeful For Our Friendship

10. Friendship Goes Onion On

11. Lettuce Be Friends

12. Orange Your Glad We're Friends

13. Hello Gourdgeous

14. Grape Pear

15. Kind Of A Big Dill

16. A Pizza My Heart

17. Butter Half

18. The Three Eggmigos

19. Love You Berry Much

20. Hap-bee Together

21. Thanks For Pudding Up With Me

22. Fineapples

23. Like A Waffle Lot

24. Swan Goals

25. Peachy Queens

26. Watts Up

27. Souper Friends

28. Sew Glad We're Friends

29. Teariffic Friends

30. Love So Matcha

31. Cerealsly The Best

32. Pawsome Friends

33. Love A Latte

34. Lava My Friends

35. Fintastic Crew

36. Ketchup With Friends

37. Relish These Moments

38. Beast Friends

39. Mugnificent Crew

40. Olive My Friends

41. Toadally Awesome

42. Gouda Friends

43. Oh Ship, My Friends

44. Grate Friends

45. Purrfect Friends

46. Otterly Awesome Friends

47. My Best Teas

48. Wheely Good Friends

49. Dino-Mite Crew

50. Squad Ghouls

51. Eggcellent Squad

52. My Sistars

53. Meow Friends

54. Cool Chicks

55. Rawrsome Squad

56. Flantastic Friends

57. Flocking Fabulous

58. My Best Buds

59. Aloha Beaches

60. Float My Boat

61. Octopi My Heart

62. Love Like No Otter

63. Love From My Head Tomatoes

64. Blooming Good Time

65. Mermaid To Be Besties

66. Some Bunnies

67. Shady Beaches

68. Making Pour Decisions

69. Hakuna Moscato

70. Love A Brunch

71. Main Squeezes

72. Turn Down For Brunch

73. Donut Worry

74. Snape Chat

75. Rosé All Day

76. My Spuds

77. Taters Gonna Tate

78. Damn-Delions

79. Pawsitive Vibes

80. Unicorny Friends

81. Totally My Jam

82. The PB To My J

83. One In A Melon

84. Feline Good Crew

85. Sweet Potatoes

86. Pho Real Friends

87. Best Witches

88. Kitten Around

89. O-Fishally Best Friends

90. Howl You Doin'

91. Support Bras

92. Donut Know What I'd Do Without

93. The Cheese To My Macaroni

94. Best Fries Forever

95. Aloe My Besties

96. Wine-Fest

97. I Love My Friends So Mochi

98. Shrimply The Best

99. The Cherry Best

100. Hedge Hugs