100 Punny Group Chat Names That Perfectly Define Your Squad's Friendship
Group chats are almost mandatory nowadays for all friend groups. It's how you stay in the know with your besties at all times. It's the perfect place to plan out your weekly friend hangs, and send everyone a relatable Gif on Monday morning. It's a place for your squad to always stay connected, no matter where you're located on the grid. Whether it's via text, Snapchat, or in a Facebook Messenger group, you feel the need to customize your squad chat with special text colors, emojis, and even punny group chat names.
You may have multiple group chats, and need to keep them all organized. I'm personally have a group chat with my besties, one with my family, and even one with my comedy friends. If you're in the same boat as me, you know your messages begin to get messy AF if you don't customize them all. For the group chat with your friends, you need to have a little fun with it.
Everyone loves a good pun, so when you're trying to come up with your crew name, consider any of these 100 friend puns. Heck — you might even love your squad name so much that in addition to the group chat, you'll decide to get matching dad hats or crop tops. Your squad now has a name, and that makes you even more #squadgoals than before.
1. Bae-Goals
2. The Herd
3. We Who Shall Not Be Named
4. Turtley Awesome
5. Koalaty Friends
6. Friendchips
7. Let's Taco 'Bout It
8. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever
9. Grapeful For Our Friendship
10. Friendship Goes Onion On
11. Lettuce Be Friends
12. Orange Your Glad We're Friends
13. Hello Gourdgeous
14. Grape Pear
15. Kind Of A Big Dill
16. A Pizza My Heart
17. Butter Half
18. The Three Eggmigos
19. Love You Berry Much
20. Hap-bee Together
21. Thanks For Pudding Up With Me
22. Fineapples
23. Like A Waffle Lot
24. Swan Goals
25. Peachy Queens
26. Watts Up
27. Souper Friends
28. Sew Glad We're Friends
29. Teariffic Friends
30. Love So Matcha
31. Cerealsly The Best
32. Pawsome Friends
33. Love A Latte
34. Lava My Friends
35. Fintastic Crew
36. Ketchup With Friends
37. Relish These Moments
38. Beast Friends
39. Mugnificent Crew
40. Olive My Friends
41. Toadally Awesome
42. Gouda Friends
43. Oh Ship, My Friends
44. Grate Friends
45. Purrfect Friends
46. Otterly Awesome Friends
47. My Best Teas
48. Wheely Good Friends
49. Dino-Mite Crew
50. Squad Ghouls
51. Eggcellent Squad
52. My Sistars
53. Meow Friends
54. Cool Chicks
55. Rawrsome Squad
56. Flantastic Friends
57. Flocking Fabulous
58. My Best Buds
59. Aloha Beaches
60. Float My Boat
61. Octopi My Heart
62. Love Like No Otter
63. Love From My Head Tomatoes
64. Blooming Good Time
65. Mermaid To Be Besties
66. Some Bunnies
67. Shady Beaches
68. Making Pour Decisions
69. Hakuna Moscato
70. Love A Brunch
71. Main Squeezes
72. Turn Down For Brunch
73. Donut Worry
74. Snape Chat
75. Rosé All Day
76. My Spuds
77. Taters Gonna Tate
78. Damn-Delions
79. Pawsitive Vibes
80. Unicorny Friends
81. Totally My Jam
82. The PB To My J
83. One In A Melon
84. Feline Good Crew
85. Sweet Potatoes
86. Pho Real Friends
87. Best Witches
88. Kitten Around
89. O-Fishally Best Friends
90. Howl You Doin'
91. Support Bras
92. Donut Know What I'd Do Without
93. The Cheese To My Macaroni
94. Best Fries Forever
95. Aloe My Besties
96. Wine-Fest
97. I Love My Friends So Mochi
98. Shrimply The Best
99. The Cherry Best
100. Hedge Hugs