The 13 Best Spandex Leggings For Your Every Mood
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Whether you’re looking to relax or execute a high-intensity workout, spandex leggings can be some of the most versatile pieces in a wardrobe. Since the best spandex leggings vary in style and the amount of stretch, the right pair for you will depend on how you want your leggings to fit and feel, as well as where and when you plan on wearing them. Some are ideal for athletic activities, while other options serve better for lounging or wearing when you’re out and about.
As you shop, consider just how much spandex (also referred to as elastane or Lycra) is in the fabric. If you’re looking for a pair of leggings to work out in, you could benefit from fabric made with a high percentage of spandex (typically upwards of 15%), which can offer plenty of stretch as you move. If you’re looking for a pair for lounging and daily wear, ones made with closer to 6% to 10% spandex can be more practical — and look and feel less like workout gear.
While the amount of spandex in your leggings is important to factor in as you shop, spandex isn’t the only material woven into your leggings. Spandex is commonly blended with nylon or polyester, durable synthetic materials that tend to be moisture-wicking to help you stay dry when you sweat, making it a great combo for workout gear. Spandex is also often paired with cotton, which can make for a super-cozy pair of leggings that are ideal for lounging or a laid-back pair of jeggings.
But let’s hop to it — scroll down to check out the 13 best spandex leggings you can buy on Amazon.