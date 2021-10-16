Whether you’re looking to relax or execute a high-intensity workout, spandex leggings can be some of the most versatile pieces in a wardrobe. Since the best spandex leggings vary in style and the amount of stretch, the right pair for you will depend on how you want your leggings to fit and feel, as well as where and when you plan on wearing them. Some are ideal for athletic activities, while other options serve better for lounging or wearing when you’re out and about.

As you shop, consider just how much spandex (also referred to as elastane or Lycra) is in the fabric. If you’re looking for a pair of leggings to work out in, you could benefit from fabric made with a high percentage of spandex (typically upwards of 15%), which can offer plenty of stretch as you move. If you’re looking for a pair for lounging and daily wear, ones made with closer to 6% to 10% spandex can be more practical — and look and feel less like workout gear.

While the amount of spandex in your leggings is important to factor in as you shop, spandex isn’t the only material woven into your leggings. Spandex is commonly blended with nylon or polyester, durable synthetic materials that tend to be moisture-wicking to help you stay dry when you sweat, making it a great combo for workout gear. Spandex is also often paired with cotton, which can make for a super-cozy pair of leggings that are ideal for lounging or a laid-back pair of jeggings.

But let’s hop to it — scroll down to check out the 13 best spandex leggings you can buy on Amazon.

01 The “Buttery Soft” Spandex Leggings With 65,000+ Ratings Satina High Waist Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon With more than 53,000 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars, Satina’s spandex leggings are a fan favorite. The blend of polyester with 8% spandex has wowed wearers, many of whom have described them as “buttery soft.” They’re offered in various lengths, with and without pockets, and in a wide range of colors. While this pair doesn’t have the compression that can be nice for intensive workouts, they are a great choice for yoga or lounging. Reviewers mentioned the leggings layer well underneath outfits, such as tunic tops or short dresses, too. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available styles: 55 Positive Amazon review: “Easily the softest, most comfortable leggings I have ever owned, and what a great price!”

02 A Pair Of Editor-Approved Leggings That Fit Like Joggers Core 10 Spectrum Jogger Yoga Pant Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Core 10 jogger-style yoga pants are a fashionably slouchy alternative to slim-fit leggings and a go-to option for Wesley Salazar, an Associate Commerce Editor with Bustle Digital Group. “I have two pairs of these jogger leggings — the pale blue and the black — and they are so comfortable,” Salazar explains. “They impressively toe the line between stretchy and structured, and I’ve worn them for everything from lounging around at home to doing yard work to running errands.” Made with a blend of 74% nylon and 26% elastane (aka spandex) fabric, the leggings are “medium weight, comfortable, SOFT, stretchy,” according to an Amazon shopper. Reviewers have also raved about their styling potential, with one reviewer claiming they “can even get away with dressing them up for work.” While they do have pockets, Salazar reports that they don’t always feel secure for larger items like phones. Choose between four colors: black, navy, pale blue, and a red hue. If you’re looking for a similar pair that’s available in more colors, check out these Oalka jogger leggings, which come in a range of prints as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available styles: 4 Positive Amazon review: “I love these joggers! They are super similar to the Core 10 spectrum leggings in feel and material but they have a slightly looser fit like joggers usually have. I wish I had a pair for every day of the week. I also love that they have pockets, which most of my leggings do not.”

03 These Spandex Leggings In The Internet-Famous Ruched Style BURUNST High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to jump on the scrunch legging trend that has gone viral on social media, these spandex leggings are a great option. They feature the signature ruched back seam, and they are made of 8% spandex and 92% polyamide (also known as nylon). The leggings are designed to be moisture-wicking and tear-resistant, and shoppers have written that they “fit amazing and look great” and are even “squat-proof.” Shop this pair in options ranging from plain black to a fun tie-dye print. Just keep in mind that these leggings skip out on pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 27 Positive Amazon review: “Zero complaints about these [...] if you want a less costly way to get the viral leggings, these are a good bet.”

04 A Pair Of Compression Leggings For Workouts CompressionZ High Waist Leggings Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made with 27% spandex and 72% polyester fabric, wearers love CompressionZ’s spandex leggings for athletic activities. According to one reviewer, “These are my favorite compression pants for lifting weights and working out.” They’re designed with smooth seams designed cut down on chafing as you move, and thanks to the moisture-wicking material, the leggings dry quickly after a workout and allow you to transition from workout-ready to rest mode in a pinch. Shop these leggings in a wide selection of options, like solid shades to fun prints, and pairs with or without pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available styles: 17 Positive Amazon review: “These are the best leggings ever for hot yoga. They hold everything in, give nice support, wick away sweat, and dry quickly. So happy to see they've added more colors!”

05 These Spandex Leggings With Spacious Pockets Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon For many people, leggings that have pockets — like this pair from Heathyoga — are the best kind of leggings. While some of the other options on this list offer versions with pockets, they can sometimes run a bit small or aren’t the most secure. These leggings feature two large pockets, which one reviewer mentioned fit a “phone, wallet, and keys,” and one hidden pocket inside the waistband. Another described: “The pockets are AMAZING!!!! They are huge! [...] I can fit a water bottle and my phone together in the same pocket!” Made with a blend of 25% spandex and 75% polyester, they wick away sweat and provide plenty of support, too. If you prefer a more relaxed fit though, the manufacturer recommends sizing up. Snag these leggings in a wide variety of shades and lengths, spanning from mid-calf to full-length, and in select two-packs. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 26 Positive Amazon review: “Love these! OMG pockets! I feel so powerful and comfortable at the same time because I now have pockets. I [stuck] a water bottle in the pocket while I was on a walk and had no issues with it. Pockets are big and on both sides. Highly recommend. I also purchased the long version of these same yoga pants and love them!”

06 A Pair Of Cotton-Blend Jeggings For Everyday Wear No Nonsense Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of spandex leggings that can reliably double as pants in everyday situations, it would be No Nonsense’s denim leggings (aka “jeggings”). They’re constructed with a blend of 7% spandex, 32% polyester, and 61% cotton that looks like traditional denim but feels like a pair of leggings. They have some extra details to mimic the appearance of jeans, including real back pockets, as well as faux front pockets and fly zipper. One reviewer wrote, “The look and feel of denim is great,” adding that they “love the ease of pull on combined with a slight stretch.” Shop them in versatile shades, from indigo to dark blue and black. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 7 Positive Amazon review: “Even though these are more of a very soft cotton than of a denim type of fabric, they are a keeper! The fabric is stretchy [...] I like them most because the leg part isn’t tight fitting, but just loose enough to be fashionable. I would definitely buy these again.”

07 A Versatile Pair Of Flared Leggings ODODOS High Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the support leggings can provide through the waist and thighs without the tight fit throughout, this pair of flared leggings are a perfect match. Made with a moisture-wicking blend of 24% spandex and 76% polyester, they offer a snug fit up top then flare out at the bottom. While most wearers often use them for working out, some also like to wear them in favor of dress pants. Take it from one reviewer who wrote that they are “easily dressed up” and can look great “with a low heeled boot and a nice sweater or longer blouse.” As a bonus, the leggings are designed with side pockets to store small items and are offered in a nice range of solid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 13 Positive Amazon review: “These fit great, are super comfortable and the material is soft. They can be worn casually, to exercise or even dressy as they make a nice pair of slacks for work or out.”

08 These Cotton-Blend Leggings That Are Perfect For Lounging HUE Ultra Legging With Wide Waistband Amazon $32 See On Amazon Serious loungers will love HUE’s pair of spandex leggings. They are made with a blend of 8% spandex, 38% rayon, and 54% cotton, which makes them more snuggly than snug. One shopper was looking for a pair of leggings that were “comfy, breathable, no binding or squeezing” and was happy with these “soft” ones. Another reviewer described the leggings as “not too tight,” adding that “there is a decent amount of stretch to the fabric.” While the leggings are beloved for their laidback fit, reviewers have also confirmed that they’re not see-through. The leggings are available in several timeless, neutral shades — but no pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available styles: 7 Positive Amazon review: “Perfect cotton leggings with a lot of stretch. Especially like the thick waistband. It doesn't cut [into] my sides [and] is very comfortable. Passes the bend over test see through test.”

09 A Pair Of Spandex Leggings With Mesh Panels YOHOYOHA Yoga Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Leggings with mesh panels are just as functional as they are fashion-forward — they can offer additional ventilation to keep you comfortably cool. These stylish leggings feature a blend of 12% spandex and 92% polyester, which offers ample stretch as you move. They’re available in a few shades, each of which features a small pocket for your phone. A shopper confirmed that they don't roll down during a workout, and are cute to wear. Plus, one shopper wrote that they have “no panty visibility,” even during stretches and squats. Another fan raved, “I would buy these over and over again.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available styles: 4 Positive Amazon review: “I love them. They fit perfectly, are comfortable to wear working out and relaxing at home. They aren’t see-through.”

10 These Distressed Leggings That Are Effortlessly Cool DIBAOLONG High-Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These distressed leggings are a fun, rebellious alternative to standard leggings. Reviewers have described them as “super soft,” just like your favorite pair — but they are ripped at the front, which sets them apart. They’re made of a moisture-wicking blend of 8% spandex and 92% polyester, making them a versatile option for everything from relaxing to going out. “I wear them casual, fancy, and for a low intensity workout,” one reviewer wrote. There are many solid and patterned options to choose from — however, shoppers have noted that they don’t feature pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23 Positive Amazon review: “First off I’ll say I didn’t have high expectations! But man, these are super amazing! Soft, NOT sheer and the fit is great! I wouldn’t workout in them but they are super cute for work and nights out! Fit is on point!”

11 A Pair Of Sleek Faux Leather Leggings Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $48 See On Amazon Wearing leather pants can be a production. If you want the look of leather without the constricted movement, these faux leather leggings are worth a try. Made with 12% spandex and 88% nylon, they offer four-way stretch so you can easily slip them on and move in them. They have a streamlined, pocket-less design, and the faux leather finish also offers a boost of style. One reviewer raved, “I’ve worn [them] with heels and I’ve worn [them] with Nikes. They continued, “No matter how I’ve styled [them], I always get compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 4 Positive Amazon review: “These leggings actually look like leather unlike many others I’ve ordered. They’re also quite comfortable and don’t make my legs sweat.”

12 These Spandex Leggings You Can Swim In Ubestyle UPF 50+ High Waist Swimming Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Believe it or not, spandex leggings aren’t just made for land. Take, for instance, these leggings by Ubestyle. The UPF 50+ blend of 12% spandex and 82% nylon have earned these raves from reviewers who have worn them for everything from surfing to kayaking to fly-fishing. As one fan described: “They feel like silk on the skin and dry quickly once out of the water.” The leggings have one small pocket in the waistband for your keys. Shop them in a variety of patterns, all of which are designed with fun prints that just feel like vacation. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

Available styles: 7 Positive Amazon review: “Love these swim pants! I wore them all week on the river, and they really spared my legs from sun, and getting scraped up by rocks and branches. I washed them multiple times, and they held up great. [...] Super comfy, and the waistband doesn't roll.”