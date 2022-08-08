Tyler Cameron Said He’s “Absolutely” Single, Confirming Paige Lorenze Breakup

Just one week after Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze went Instagram official, the pair have called it quits. Everything seemed sunny between these two on July 31, when he posted a series of Instagram Stories documenting their “date cruise” around Nantucket. But apparently, something must have changed. Cameron announced his breakup with Lorenze on the Aug. 8 episode of E!’s Daily Pop.

“I tell you what, Loni, we just had to take a step back,” Cameron said, addressing host Loni Love after she asked about their recent date. “It wasn’t the right timing … We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other but just not the right time for both of us right now.”

When Love asked if that meant Cameron is now single, he said, “Absolutely.”

Lorenze has yet to publicly comment on the split.

The two were first linked in June, when Cameron and Lorenze were spotted packing on the PDA in his home state of Florida. Next, they were seen at Surf Lodge, a Hamptons hotspot, over the Fourth of July weekend. On July 17, paparazzi finally caught them canoodling on a stroll through New York City.

Cindy Ord/GC Images/Getty Images

The relationship was just beginning. “It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other, and she’s an incredible girl,” the former Bachelorette star told Us Weekly on July 24. “She’s really special, and we’ll see what happens.”

In the same interview, he opened up about a personal problem. According to Cameron, he often jumps into things too quickly. “My issue is with everything I do in my life — dating, working out, goals — I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up,” he told the outlet.

He continued, “I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go … I just get excited.” Considering how fast things tend to move on The Bachelorette, I don’t blame him. But maybe that’s what led to his breakup?

I guess every rose does have its thorn.