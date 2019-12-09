Is there a better way to celebrate your new cuffing season romance than busting a move or belting out the lyrics to an absolute banger? I didn't think so. Though you and your new boo may instantly agree on which tune will be your song this winter, there's no shame in seeking out a little celestial guidance. And if you're searching for the cuffing season anthem you need to hear, then you, my friend, have come to the right place.

While you and your boo may love nothing more than staying up all night talking, sometimes you just need to sing in the shower and dance barefoot in the kitchen. Sure, checking out "Your Top Songs 2019" playlist on Spotify can provide a blast of nostalgic fun. But finding your groove to a tune you've never heard before, can feel like falling in love for the very first time. Whether you're gearing up to meet all your parter's friends or you just can't stop thinking about how smitten you are with your new significant other, consider these 12 songs the celestial soundtrack to your cuffing season.

And from sexy songs to sweet tunes, here is your zodiac-inspired cuffing season power jam.

Aries (March 21–April 19): "Want You In My Room" By Carly Rae Jepsen CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO on YouTube Oh, with you I've got to get bolder. I just want to get a little bit closer. Fire sign Aries is no stranger to passion. Although they're naturally independent, Aries will let their guard down this cuffing season and really connect with their new boo.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): "Cash Sh*t" By Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Da Baby Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube He knows he giving his money to Megan. He knows it's very expensive to date me. Earth sign Taurus is all about the finer things in life. When they find their cuffing season sweetie, they're going to want to celebrate their love with nice dinners and thoughtful presents.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): "make up" By Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube I might break up with you just to make up with you. At the end of the day, you know that I'm 'bout to wake up with you. Air sign Gemini is the queen of changing their minds. Though they ultimately make thoughtful and caring partners, at the start of a relationship, they may need some space to think about their feelings and impulses.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): "Ocean Eyes" By Billie Eilish Billie Eilish on YouTube You really know how to make me cry, when you give me those ocean eyes. Deep Cancer needs to feel emotionally connected to their partner every step of the way. When they find someone to settle down with this cuffing season, they'll live for elongated eye contact. Not to mention, cancer is a water sign!

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" By Caroline Polachek Caroline Polachek on YouTube Don't send me photos, you're making it worse. Because you're so hot, it's hurting my feelings. No matter their relationship status, Leo lives for a sexy selfie. Of course, once they've found someone as magnetic as they are, they'll love knowing their new boo is a hot commodity, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): "The Louvre" By Lorde Lorde on YouTube I overthink your punctuation use. It's not my fault, just a thing that my mind do. Analytical Virgo likes to make lists. Though romantic relationships can unfold spontaneously, Virgo won't stop trying to plan out their every move with their cuffing season SO.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): "Lover" By Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Can I go where you go ? Can we always be this close? Forever and ever? Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra will want their brand new love affair to look and feel like a literal rom-com.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): "Make Me Feel" By Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe on YouTube You should know by the way I use my compression, that you've got the answers to my confessions. Water sign Scorpio is intense. Though they can be slow to trust a new lover, once they feel secure, they're going to want to talk about their secrets until the sun comes up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): "Honey" By Robyn RobynVEVO on YouTube No, you're not going get what you need. But baby, I have what you want. Sagittarius lives for a thrill. While they may not be the most reliable partner, when they do make time for a brand new boo, they'' ll be sure to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): "Cuz I Love You" By Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube Trying to open up a little more, sorry if my heart's a little slow. Serious Capricorn likes to look before they leap. While they can be slow to letting in new love, this cuffing season, they're going to try to open up to their new partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): "Butterflies" By Kacey Musgraves KaceyMusgravesVEVO on YouTube Now I remember what it feels like to fly. You give me butterflies. Quirky Aquarius likes to move at their own pace and do things in their own time. When they meet someone new that can keep up with all of their creative energy, they'll feel like they're flying.