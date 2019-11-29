Though "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus is an iconic song, sometimes it is about what's waiting on the other side. Will you finally get with your longtime crush? Will you hang out with a new cutie from Bumble? No matter who you are, knowing how your cuffing season will end can be super enlightening. Heck, it can even help you mentally prepare for all the love your future may hold.

No matter your sign, the zodiac can be an exciting way to find all the answers you're looking for. While astrology can't guarantee anything, it can be fun to consider how the stars can play into your love life this cuffing season.

Of course, you never need to feel any pressure to see someone that you're not totally into. Though your friends and family may be all boo'd up during the colder months, you get to do what's right for you, no matter the season. From playing the field to taking some time for yourself or meeting someone you enjoy spending time with, cuffing season can look like whatever you want it to.

And if you're looking for some celestial guidance, here is how every sign's cuffing season is going to end, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Hot & Heavy The ram doesn't "enter" relationships — they charge into them, full speed ahead. When it comes to finding their cuffing season boo, fire sign Aries will be over-the-moon excited and ready to see where their flame will go.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): With Linen Sheets & Lava Cakes Earth sign Taurus is all about comfort and luxury. They're sure to end their cuffing season with someone who makes them feel safe and supported, gearing up to buy their new boo some nice linen sheets and a chocolate lava cake.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Still Figuring It Out It's not that Gemini is completely indecisive, it's that they're so good at seeing all sides of something they can get a little caught up in the options. While the twins may have found someone super stellar this cuffing season, they're likely to need a little time to figure out exactly how they want to move forward.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): DTRing When emotional Cancer starts seeing someone new, they need to know they're on the same page. Not one for hookups or flings, Cancer the crab is going to end cuffing season with a series of deep conversations about the future and lots of non-sexual, intimate touching.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Instagram Official Leo does their best work when there's an audience watching. One to share their joy (and thirst traps) with all their followers, this lion is going to end cuffing season with a ton of adorable Instagram posts of them and their boo.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): With A Plan Analytical Virgo likes to look before they leap. While their cuffing season boo may make their heart flutter, they're unlikely to turn up the heat without a detailed plan of when they're going to hang out and what their expectations for the relationship are.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): The Talk Of The Town "The more, the merrier!" is Libra's motto. One for socializing and always looking to widen their circle, Libra is likely to end cuffing season by introducing all of their boo's friends to their own friends and planning big events for everyone to mix and mingle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): With A Moleskine Full Of Poems Intense Scorpio likes to keep their feelings close to their hearts. Whether they journal in a literal notebook or type out their feelings in their notes app, this water sign is likely to end cuffing season with a series of love poems inspired by their boo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): On A Last Minute Trip Whether they pack up the car and drive along the coast or find the cheapest tickets available, this fire sign lives for adventure in every part of their lives. Sagittarius is likely to end cuffing season by inviting their boo on an impromptu getaway before they get bogged down by the logistics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Feeling Hopeful Ambitious and professional, Cappy is not going to settle for anything in their life — especially a romantic partner. Whether they boo'd up or not, the goat is likely to end cuffing season feeling hopeful about what the future holds. They'll be more in tune with what they're looking for.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Watching An Art House Movie Together Opinionated and unconventional, Aquarius' cuffing season boo is likely to be as open-minded as they are. Once this air sign finds someone on their wave-length, they're likely to end the season snuggled up on the couch together, watching a movie from 2017 that was intentionally filmed in black and white.