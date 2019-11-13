Every cuffing season, the days get shorter, the hemlines get longer, and all the while, you're looking for your next special someone. Whether you're single as a Pringle or maybe-kinda seeing a whole bunch of people (go, you!), knowing where you’ll meet your cuffing season bae can be a helpful way to get you in the zone.

No matter the season, you never need to feel pressured to date someone that you're not entirely into. Though others may pair off in the colder months, you get to do what's right for you, each and every day. Of course, if you're feeling flirty and looking for some loving, knowing where you'll find your cuffing season boo can get you inspired to let the sparks fly. You never know if your next great love story is running next to you at the gym or waiting behind you in line at the Bed Bath & Beyond. And like all good things in the year 2019, looking into your zodiac sign may help you find the setting of your cuffing season meet-cute.

From a random vintage store to a holiday party that you're hosting, here is where you'll be meeting your cuffing season boo, astrologically speaking.

Aries (March 21–April 19): The Gym Whether they're training for a half-marathon or killing their weight lighting routine, competitive Aries is likely to meet their cuffing season bae at the gym before heading home for a workout of their own.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Bed Bath & Beyond Drawn to beauty and dedicated to comfort, Taurus is into nice linens. Tactile and luxurious, Taurus is likely to meet their cuffing season boo in the bedding section of Bed Bath & Beyond, fighting over the last set of 800 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets in the color "slate."

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Through Mutual Friends The sign of communication, Gemini knows that it's all about who you know. Likely to ask their friends to set them up and not afraid to make some moves, Gemini will meet their next mate through their mutuals.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Volunteering Caring Cancer has a heart as big as the ocean. Tender and nurturing, this crab is likely to meet their next boo volunteering at an animal shelter or food bank, doing humanitarian work that they really care about.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): An Event They're Hosting A natural leader and a lover of flare, if Leo is throwing a party, they're sure to be in a killer outfit, looking like a total boss. Not one to shy away from the spotlight, this lion will meet their cuffing season bae at an event that they are hosting.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): A Stationery Store Organized and practical, this earth sign loves to make lists and keeps a comprehensive day planner. One to sweat the small stuff, Virgo is likely to meet their next mate at a stationery store, looking for the exact type of notebook or calendar they like.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): A Friend's Party Libra loves to go out with their friends and enjoy spending time in big groups of people. Social and charismatic. The scales are likely to meet their next bae at a friend's party, dancing and laughing with everyone else there. boonchoke/Shutterstock

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): A Dive Bar Or Artsy Coffee Shop Brooding and emotional water sign Scorpio can be a little private and a lot intense. One to take themselves out to a to read their book in peace, Scorpio is likely to meet their cuffing season flame at a dark dive bar or coffee shop with low lighting and lots of succulents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): On Vacation Sagittarius goes where they want to go. From last-minute road trips to full-on backpacking trips, the archer roams wild and free. Adventures and independent, Sag is likely to meet their cuffing season boo on a last-minute vacation, doing something exciting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): On Bumble The sea goat has no time to waste. If they're looking for a cuffing season babe, Capricorn will be happy to directly state their type in their online dating profile and will only match with people who are looking for the same.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): A Political Event Aquarius is opinionated and strong-willed. They know what they believe in, and they work hard to create a better world. This water bearer is likely to meet their cuffing season mate at a protest or some other form of political activism.