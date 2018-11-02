With all the talk of it being cuffing season, you may be feeling like you're missing out if you don't have a partner. (As a dating writer, I know I contribute to this, and I'm sorry.) While you may not have access to endless cuddles and kisses this fall and winter, there are actually plenty of benefits to being single during cuffing season.

This Halloween, for example, I ordered sushi with a friend and watched The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on her couch while drinking wine and eating candy. It was glorious. I didn't have to worry about what a partner would be doing, feel lonely without them, or have FOMO while watching their Instagram Stories. Nope, I spent Halloween exactly how I wanted to. (With, of course, a costume that was necessary for the 'Gram.)

And while I'm sort of single by choice — by "sort of," I mean I'm looking — I find ways to make my single status work for me. In the past couple of years that I've been single, I've traveled, grown in my career tremendously, and strengthened my friendships. So read on to see just exactly how you can make the most of cuffing season while single.

You Don't Have To Stress Over Holiday Plans Giphy Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and all the holidays happening this time of year, being single sure has the benefit of not having to coordinate whose family or friends you'll be spending which holidays with. If you're single, you can go to whatever Thanksgiving feast you want to attend without the hassle of figuring out if you'll offend anyone.

You Can Travel Wherever Spontaneously Giphy Sure, there are some couples who enjoy doing this together, but if you want to book a random visit to a winery or fly across the country, it's much easier to coordinate everything solo. You could visit friends you haven't seen in awhile, check out different pumpkin patches and orchards, or find some warmth for a break from the cold on a tropical getaway.

You Can Flirt Up A Storm Anywhere You Go Giphy Just because you're single doesn't mean you don't like romantic and physical attention. When you're single, you can flirt with whoever you want with zero repercussions of a potentially hurt partner. You can flash a flirty smile at the barista, give the bartender your number, and kiss whoever you damn well want to.

You Have More Time For Your Friends Giphy When you're single during cuffing season, you can use a lot of your free time to do festive activities and appreciate your friends. Often when people are in relationships, they get swept away in socializing mostly with their partners, so you can use this time to make sure you're appreciating the platonic people in your life.