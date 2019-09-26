It may still be a bit warm out to start worrying about cuffing up with someone to weather the long boring winter with, but believe me, cuffing season will be here sooner than you think. Before long, your friends are going to start disappearing one by one into discrete pairs to snuggle up through the cold times. This means now is the perfect time to figure out who you're going to hibernate with this year, and maybe even beyond, with the help of zodiac pairings that’ll fall in love this cuffing season.

Some people think of this time of year as when you find a "for now" partner and, yes, that can definitely be true, but it's also a great time to find a forever partner if that's what your heart truly desires. That's because not only are people in a place where they are mentally and emotionally open to settling down, but it's also just a cozy, homey time of year. When you're with the right person, it can really make it clear how much you mesh and why it might be a good idea to stick around and enjoy this connection all year round. It also doesn't hurt if you are astrologically aligned. So, if you're keeping an eye out for someone to spend the season with, it might be a good idea to consider these signs. You might end up catching real, life-changing feelings for them.

ARIES & SAGITTARIUS Svitlana Sokolova/Shutterstock Just because it's cold outside, that doesn’t mean life can't be full of adventure, and in Aries and Sagittarius each sign finds the perfect partner to experience all the excitement and romance that this season has to offer. Both signs trust their instincts and want to follow their bliss, and it can sometimes be hard to find someone who really “gets” this, let alone appreciates it. They are also both highly independent signs who buck at being constrained in a relationship, so they are able to give one another room to breathe. And as fire signs, there is no shortage of passion between these two. It's easy to see why when Aries and Sag find one another in the winter months, as they are likely to stick around to see what thrills the other seasons bring as well.

GEMINI & LIBRA Both Gemini and Libra are social signs, so when their nightlife takes a hit as the weather cools, it’s important for them to find a partner who knows how to have fun with just two. For witty, versatile Gemini and an easy-going charmer like Libra, this should be no problem. While Gemini falls for people fast, they can also lose interest quickly if they don’t find a partner who keeps them on their feet and stimulates them mentally, but fellow air sign Libra is always full of surprises and has a unique, justice-based, world view that always keeps Gemini intrigued and full of admiration. The duality of Gemini is very appealing to Libra, who is drawn to their balance and is wooed by anyone who can consistently make them giggle. Gemini and Libra are what people mean when they say their lover is also their best friend.

CANCER & TAURUS While some signs may dread the colder seasons, both Taurus and Cancer can’t wait for the excuse to just stay home and get cozy with someone they care for. Both signs appreciate nesting and creating a home life that is warm, comfortable, and luxurious. That is why these two will likely find themselves unable to get out of their 1,500 thread count sheets all winter long. Why leave when everything you really want is right there? While that may make getting through the winter months a breeze for these signs, the deep emotional connection and security they find during cuffing season is what they both truly look for in a partner and that will keep them connecting long after other couples consciously uncuff.

LEO & AQUARIUS Shuft Drive/Shutterstock Leo and Aquarius are opposing signs, and what the cliche of opposite attracts was basically created for, because the passion and chemistry between these signs is fire. These two really know how to make the best of being homebound for the winter, if you know what I’m saying. But their connection extends far beyond the bedroom, in large part because warm and emotionally generous Leo has a unique knack for connecting with Aquarius in a way that they always dreamed of but rarely find with other signs. Usually, they are most compatible with signs that are happy to accept them for who they are, including their tendency for emotional aloofness. Knowing they are seen is really important to Aquarius, but Leo is able to go a step farther and unlock their heart, and that is not something you let go of just because the temperature rises.

VIRGO & CAPRICORN Unlike Leo and Aquarius, whose differences create compatibility, Virgo and Capricorn find their connection through being true kindred spirits. These two earth signs share so much in common it's like they almost have a psychic connection. While winter may cut down on their productivity outside the home, it creates the perfect time for them to really focus on the most important shared project: Crafting the perfect relationship and connection. And when these two signs team up, look out, because nothing, including a lifetime of true love and happiness, is impossible.