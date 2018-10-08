4 Zodiac Signs That Love Cuffing Season The Most & Are About To Couple Up
It's here. It's time. It's upon us. As the weather turns colder, leather jackets and sweaters move to the front of your closet, and Halloween parties pop up on your calendar, it's time to acknowledge that cuffing season is here. As singles look to couple up and find a partner to be their plus-one to the upcoming slew of holiday parties, some people might roll their eyes — but others are excited. There are certain zodiac signs that love cuffing season more than others, so if you are one of them or have a specific someone in mind you'd like to cuff, knowing how different signs approach the season could give you some important insight.
Cuffing season makes a lot of sense. Some people look to couple up during cuffing season because the chillier weather means spending more time indoors, and having someone to cuddle up with is kinda nice. And if you're already thinking ahead to upcoming family holiday gatherings, knowing that you can tell Grandma that yes, you are dating someone might give you a little relief from potential single-shaming. On a more superficial note, it's always nice to get a Christmas gift from a special someone! So read on to find out which zodiac signs particularly embrace this time of year.
Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20)
Taureans are known for being practical and both understanding and appreciating rules and boundaries. That's why they embrace the concept of cuffing season — because they understand exactly what the situation is (no guarantee of a bae come spring, but the fall and winter are sure to be pretty sweet), and that clarity is appealing to them. They're independent, so while they don't shy away from going solo to a holiday party, they also are drawn to beauty, are sensual in nature, and attuned to the changing seasons. That's why Taurus digs the idea of no strings attached, while still being able to spend some serious cuddle time with a cutie.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Cuffing season might just have been invented for the Gemini personality. Geminis are energetic, enthusiastic, and love change, so they embrace each new season. They're also very affectionate and love being loved, so they'll look for a partner for this time of year. Since Geminis change their mind every minute of the day, they're comfortable coupling up because they know it doesn't have to be permanent. The idea of a long-term, committed relationship is daunting to Gemini, so they really dig the idea of a temporary arrangement.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Libras are charming, romantic, and social, and they already love the idea of sharing the holidays with friends and family. Having a special someone by their side for the season is really appealing to them, too. Libras love to have fun and shy away from solid commitment. They can be detached and indecisive, so knowing that cuffing season provides them with a potential out gives them reassurance. That's not to say they don't value someone else's feelings or desires, in fact they are known for being diplomatic and fair. As long as both people understand that "'tis the season," then everything will be cozy and great.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Aquarians are independent, strong, slightly mysterious, and they enjoy their solitude. That's why cuffing season gives them the perfect opportunity to indulge their curiosity about people and partner up for the season. Aquarians can be detached and are totally fine with being on their own, but their friendly and attractive nature draws people to them. That mans they might find themselves being cuffed, instead of doing the cuffing. That being said, they make a great partner for someone who can respect their need for space. And Aquarians are also totally cool with things coming to an end when cuffing season concludes, because they can still hang out with their favorite person — themselves.
So if you're on the hunt for a parter for cuffing season, be mindful of these zodiac signs you might encounter. While each sign is drawn to cuffing season for their own reasons, they all enjoy the concept and readily enter into this temporary arrangement. Of course, some cuffs last beyond cuffing season, and we'll deal with that when it happens, but in the meantime, you'll find these zodiac signs ready and willing to sign up.
