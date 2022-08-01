Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend

Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.

On July 31, Cameron posted a series of Instagram Stories during his and Lorenze’s “date cruise” in Nantucket. The story featured a tanned Cameron next to some glasses of wine and a charcuterie board. A boat ride, wine, and cheese? Could this date get any more perfect? Spoiler alert: It did. The couple took turns driving the boat, with Cameron steering it with his feet in one shot while Lorenze was sitting at the steering wheel in another.

That same day, Cameron made his debut on Lorenze’s IG after she posted a video of him swimming in the ocean. He later reposted the clip to his story. Then, on August 1, Lorenze posted a recap of her Nantucket trip, featuring clips of the couple together.

Instagram: tylerjcameron3

The pair going IG-official comes a week after Cameron confirmed their connection to Us Weekly. “It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other, and she’s an incredible girl,” the reality TV star told the outlet on July 24. “She’s really special, and we’ll see what happens.” Cameron added that he met Lorenze the old-fashioned way, AKA in person at a bar in New York City. It seems the pair have been together ever since.

ICYMI, Cameron and Lorenze were first spotted together sharing some PDA in Cameron’s home state of Florida back in June. A few weeks later on the Fourth of July, the two attended a celeb-filled bash together in Montauk, New York. However, they weren’t photographed together until July 17 when they were caught kissing on a stroll around New York City.

Despite spending a lot of time together, Cameron is reportedly taking things slow, mainly due to the fact the couple is long-distance. “They’re spending time together whenever they can,” a source told Page Six on July 18. “It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Here’s hoping things stay rosy for this duo.