After eight months together, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and model Camila Kendra have reportedly called it quits, according to outlets including Page Six and The Sun. The news comes after Cameron and Kendra unfollowed each other on Instagram, and gossip accounts including Deuxmoi on Instagram shared photos of Cameron cozying up with another woman on August 8 at a bar in Florida. One insider told The Sun that the breakup was “unexpected,” and happened on “bad terms”; another told Page Six that “things took a turn.”

E! News first published photographs of the couple unloading a car in January 2021. For several months, they kept their relationship pretty lowkey, but in a July episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cameron told host Andy Cohen he was “very in love.” He revealed they first met when he slid into Kendra’s DMs: One small message turned into “the best date I’ve ever had,” Cameron said.

“We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours,” he recalled. “We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night.”

Cameron first entered the public eye when he competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Although they tried to give things another go after Brown’s relationship with winner Jed Wyatt came to a dramatic end, they ultimately opted to just remain friends. He then dated model Gigi Hadid, and he was briefly linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

That said, he told Cohen on WWHL that he’s only fallen in love “twice.” In his new memoir, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, Cameron described what it felt like to fall for Brown — and revealed that he suspected she could be the one during their fantasy suite date. “We really opened up and poured into each other, tackling so many big topics and sharing so much of ourselves,” he wrote. “The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, Holy sh*t, this could be it for me. I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was coming to an end.”

Now that he’s reportedly back on the market, though, don’t expect Cameron to become the next Bachelor — in a July interview with Bustle, he said he doesn’t “want to be a part of” Bachelor Nation anymore. “I just don’t think that would help my trajectory and what I want to do,” he explained.

Chances are, he might meet his next girlfriend the same way he met Kendra. “It's just kind of like, it's Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see someone, like, ‘Oh she's pretty, I'll send her a message,’” he said in a December 2020 interview on Whitney Port’s podcast, With Whit. In other words, if you’ve been waiting for your shot with Cameron, you might want to keep your DMs open.