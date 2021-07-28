During the July 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live featuring 28-year-old former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, there was more blushing to go around than in a middle school locker room. With his current girlfriend in the audience (27-year-old model Camila Kendra), Cameron fielded questions about his new relationship from host Andy Cohen — and spared no riveting, juicy detail.

Cohen kicked off the interview by asking if Cameron was “currently in love,” to which a cool and confident Cameron replied, “Yes, very in love.” But it was Cohen’s follow-up question — “Who was the first one to say I love you?” — that flooded Cameron’s chiseled face a deep pink.

After a few “uh”s and “um”s, Cameron finally spat it out: "She said 'I love you,' and then I came later," he said with a glowing smile. "... It was at a moment of pure [love], like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."

Sharing the couch with Cameron was Real Housewives star “Countess” Luann de Lesseps, who praised Kendra for being “in the power seat.” “She said it first, I like that. Take your power, girlfriend,” de Lesseps cheered.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cameron echoed de Lesseps. “Yeah, she drives,” he said with pride.

According to People, Cameron and Kendra were first spotted together in January 2021 as they unloaded a car side by side in New York City. In May, they were photographed holding hands during a stroll, also in NYC.

Before his relationship with Kendra, Cameron competed for Hannah Brown’s heart in season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. And while he would ultimately lose to Jed Wyatt, Cameron won the hearts of viewers around the world with his boyish charm and unmatched bone structure.

Since then, Cameron has been busy marketing his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, and nurturing his budding romance with Kendra. Later in the WWHL interview, Cameron revealed that he initially wooed his model girlfriend with a DM-slide. His IG message would eventually lead to a first date, which Cameron described to Cohen as "the best date I've ever had."

"We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours," Cameron said. "We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night."

Sounds nice. I’ll have what he’s having.