It's been one-and-a-half years since she broke off her engagement, and apparently, the Season 15 Bachelorette is ready to laugh about it. On Dec. 22, the beauty queen took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a photo challenge with fans, and when asked to share a "sassy" pic, Hannah Brown poked fun at her engagement to Jed Wyatt in the most unexpected way. In response to the prompt, Brown posted a photo that showed her holding a champagne glass in her right hand and wearing a Ring Pop on her left ring finger. Her caption: "This ring lasted longer than the real one." Well played, Hannah B.

In case you somehow forgot, Wyatt proposed to Brown in Greece during The Bachelorette Season 15 finale. Right after the episode aired, it was revealed Brown called off the month-long engagement in June 2019 after learning Wyatt reportedly had a girlfriend prior to joining the show. Understandably, Brown was pretty bitter about the whole experience, and even though she's seemingly put the failed romance behind her (and even though Wyatt has since moved on to Ellen Decker, his current girlfriend), a broken engagement likely isn't the easiest thing to get over.

@hannahbrown on Instagram

On the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Brown shared a lengthy IG caption, where she admitted the proposal didn't feel right at the time. "I remember thinking, 'Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life... but gah, it doesn't feel like I thought it would,'" she wrote. "I didn't have words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, 'This ain't it.'" IMO, their union was kinda doomed from the start, even before Brown learned about Wyatt's secret relationship.

Luckily, Brown is still open to the prospect of finding someone new — and it's possible she already has. During the Dec. 22 photo challenge, fans also asked Brown to share a pic from her "last date," and she delivered with a selfie. In the photo, she's lounging on a couch next to the giant smiling emoji she pasted into the pic, but it's unclear if the emoji is meant to be a joke or if it's actually covering a mystery guy's face. Your guess is as good as mine!

@hannahbrown on Instagram

Just a month earlier, Brown told fans she's ready to put herself out there again. In a November YouTube video titled "I'M DATING Y'ALL!" Brown said, "I want a man; not a boy. Like, ugh. That has their crap together, can be a rock, and can be like super supportive of me." The former Bachelorette is even trying her hand at online dating. "I got on a dating app for the first time," she added. "I just did it. I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna have to go for it.' ... It's been really exciting and I've actually matched with some really cute guys, but today I went on my first date and this guy... he's, like, a good guy. Like, he's attractive... seems really nice."

I can't wait to see who Brown ends up with next — but if you're still hoping she'll get back together with Wyatt, I wouldn't hold your breath.