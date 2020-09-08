Just about a year after becoming IG official, Jed Wyatt and Ellen Decker are moving in together, which means things are getting serious, y'all. On Sept. 7, the Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to share a pic of him and his personal trainer GF, writing, "Excited to begin this new chapter with you in our own place and space. May it be filled with spicy margaritas, sweaty workout clothes, and many many memories. Now, let's get some new furniture for Bo to chew on!" Decker later commented, "Couldn't be more excited, I love you."

Three days earlier, Decker shared the news on her own Insta with a bunch of throwbacks of her and Wyatt, which she captioned, "We've been so MIA the past week moving everything into our own apartment, finally! Stay tuned for pictures."

Since the two have been living together since late March and adopted a border collie puppy named Bo together in July, moving into a shared apartment will likely be a smooth transition. As Wyatt told Us Weekly in April, quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic has only made their relationship stronger. "It's been so nice to wake up to her every day and has made me even more excited for our future," he said. Aww.

Fans first suspected Wyatt was dating again after his Hannah Brown breakup when he posted an IG Story from Miami — where he was having lunch with a mystery woman — back in October 2019. A month later, he confirmed those suspicions by becoming Insta official with his new lady, posting a pic of them sharing a jet ski in Miami Beach. In January 2020, he finally eliminated any doubt about his relationship status by referring to Decker as his "girlfriend" on IG, and in March — a few weeks before they moved in together — the two celebrated their four-month anniversary.

The couple even started a personal training business together called Fit In Twenty, and according to his April interview with Us Weekly, Wyatt and Decker have been "putting a lot of work" into developing their new at-home workouts and fitness programs. I don't know about you guys, but I can't wait to see what the future holds for this power couple.