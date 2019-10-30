Jed Wyatt & Ellen Decker Are Reportedly Insta Official & "So Happy"

If you've been wondering what he's been up to since being dumped by Hannah Brown, it appears that Jed Wyatt and Ellen Decker are reportedly Insta official. OK, well, to be fair, we don't know that they're in a relationship. All we know is that Wyatt was acting awfully coupley with the Miami-based model in his Instagram stories on Oct. 30. Elite Daily reached out to Jed Wyatt and a rep for Ellen Decker about the reported relationship; Wyatt did not return the request for comment in time for publication, and Decker's rep denied knowledge of the relationship.

The first story Wyatt posted featuring Decker was taken at a burrito shop. Wyatt films two gigantic burritos and, just when you think the video is going to end, he briefly features Decker, who appears to be sitting by his side and also filming the huge burritos presumably for her own Instagram stories. At this point, Wyatt was still keeping things pretty low-key by refraining from shooting Decker a tag in the story.

For any of you big time fans out there who just need to know what this mystery woman looks like, don't fret. I come bearing screenshots. Here's a screenshot from the video of them at the burrito shop:

After the truly gigantic burritos, Decker and Wyatt sat facing the ocean to enjoy a beautiful sunset view. As you can see in the screenshot above, Decker was wearing a beanie. Wyatt, who was also wearing a beanie throughout the day, narrated the entire hot, sweaty sunset-watching experience with a couple of videos on his Instagram.

"Update: took the beanie off. Watching the sunset," he began as he faced the camera towards his own sweaty face. "Sweating still, everywhere."

After giving his followers an update on the status of his own sweatiness, Wyatt shifted the camera over to Decker (who he actually tagged this time!) and gave us an update on her. "Ellen is not sweating," he stated.

"I am," she retorted. "I'm drenched."

"No you're not," he insisted. "Your face is dry."

That's when Decker pulled out the big guns: "Feel my forehead!"

At that point, Wyatt dropped the whole sweat conversation and decided to end the story with this simple conclusion: "I don't know. Miami's awesome, though."

According to Cosmopolitan, Decker also took to her Instagram stories to play on the sweaty joke by posting a selfie of herself and Wyatt in their beanies alongside the caption, "hot & sweaty in these but so happy."

For reference, here's a screenshot of Decker sans beanie mid sweat-themed flirt sesh with Wyatt:

OK, so they really could just be two friends who like to grab giant burritos together and watch sunsets and flirt about how sweaty they are. Orrr... they could be a legit couple. Only time shall tell.