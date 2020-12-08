I'd highly recommend refreshing your Instagram immediately because Tyler Cameron says he dates by sliding into women's DMs. "I am not on the apps, but I'll send some DMs," Cameron shared on the Dec. 8 episode of Whitney Port's podcast With Whit. "I shoot my shot — a lot of shots don't get made, but you know, my dad always told me you miss a hundred percent of the shots you don't take. So I'm going to shoot and some don't hit, some do, and it is what it is." Stars, they're just like us!

Cameron explained he's been particularly big in the DM game since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been keeping him from making moves IRL. "That's how you can date right now," he said of DM-ing people he's interested in. "You can't go out and meet nobody, you know? So it's just kind of like, it's Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see someone like, 'Oh she's pretty, I'll send her a message.'"

That said, before it was unsafe to do so, Cameron noted his preferred means of meeting people used to going out on the town. "I enjoyed that so much more than trying to just message someone — I never was into the apps," he shared. "I was like, 'I'm going to go to the bar and I'm going to try and go shoot, I'll talk to everybody and anybody I can.'"

And here's the most fascinating part as far as I'm concerned: There are apparently many people who turn down Tyler Cameron. Luckily, though, he doesn't seem super fazed by it. "I tell you, I get turned down all the time, but that's the fun part of going out," he said on the podcast. "That's what I loved about going to the bar. We were going out to meet people and have fun and who knew where the night [would go]." TBT to pre-pandemic life, amiright?!

If Cameron did want to turn down the likelihood of getting rejected, one would think the Bachelor Nation fan fave would just go become the next Bachelor. Apparently, he considered it once upon a time. But the timing just wasn't right.

"We've talked about it," he said. "And there was a time I was really close to saying yes. My dad was in the hospital again and I was like, 'Screw it. I'm going to do it.'" In fact, he noted that his only reasoning for actually doing it would be "for the money," so that he could take care of his family.

"But then I sat on it and I talked to some of my friends about it and they were like, 'Don't do that — don't do it for the money,'" he added. "So I went against it."

But he's not opposed to doing it sometime in the future. "Down the road, who knows — I never say no to anything," Cameron said. "It's all about timing and when things are right."

OK, well, sounds like he's got a good Plan B if the whole DM thing doesn't pan out.