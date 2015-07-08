Who Would Win In A Fight: Cancer Vs. All The Other Zodiac Signs

Cancers are fighters — but not in the way you may think. In a good debate, a Cancer is not one to back down, especially if they feel personally attacked. While they often get called the “cry baby” of the zodiac, have you ever actually seen a Cancer cry when they’re upset? Odds are, there wasn’t a tear in sight. They may be known as the super-sensitive mom of the zodiac, but that’s only because they’re seeking to take care of others in any way they can.

Separate from a friendly discussion with opposing viewpoints, things may get a little hairy for Cancer. In an all-out fight, they might not always be the victors. You see, Cancer is a cardinal water sign, meaning they actively seek to initiate and take action in every situation. The biggest drawback for Cancers is that their emotions tend to lead their initiative tendencies, getting them into trouble from time to time. Nonetheless, the passionate side of a Cancer is something to be admired, so be sure not to underestimate them.

Since Cancers are highly sensitive, it doesn’t take much to hurt their feelings, and once it happens, those claws come out quickly. Cancers are the sign associated with the crab, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that they snap back anytime they feel attacked. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, they tend to be quite protective and defensive — so if I were you, I’d try not to ruffle their feathers too much.

If you’re curious how Cancers would hold their own in a fight with all the other zodiac signs, though, you’re in for a treat. This intuitive water sign might give off vulnerable and sometimes fragile vibes, but they’re not the ones to mess with.

Aries vs. Cancer

This may come as a surprise, but these two signs have one major thing in common: They share the same modality. Aries and Cancer are both cardinal signs, meaning that they’re the natural initiators of the zodiac. This can make for a very aggressive debate, especially since Aries is Mars-ruled and Cancer is moon-ruled. They are both incredibly passionate, but Aries likely has the upper hand here because of the energy this fiery sign possesses. Cancerians would likely get exhausted going back and forth with an Aries, crowning Aries the winner of the argument.

Winner: Aries

Taurus vs. Cancer

These two signs are both pretty passive, so an argument between the two wouldn’t be super aggressive. It takes Taurus a very long time to anger — being a Venus-ruled sign and all — and Cancers are pretty laid-back in general. An argument between these two signs would probably look like a quarrel between two friends, neither one looking to necessarily “win.” Since Taureans are so laid-back, though, Cancer may have this disagreement in the bag. Cancer’s emotional nature makes them pretty resilient.

Winner: Cancer

Gemini vs. Cancer

As one of the biggest chatterboxes of the zodiac, Geminis live for a good debate. In fact, they find pleasure in going back and forth with people — it’s like an exercise for them. Cancers tend to take an argument much more seriously than Geminis do, however, so these two going at it isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. A Gemini’s biggest strength is their ability to detach and remain playful and lighthearted, making it easy for them to win an argument. Cancers become far too flustered during a debate, so they could learn a thing or two from arguing with a Gemini.

Winner: Gemini

Cancer vs. Cancer

A Cancer going head to head with another Cancer sounds like a recipe for disaster, and that’s putting it lightly. This is a guaranteed cry-fest, with both Cancers getting emotional throughout the debate. On the other hand, this could cut the argument short, with both Cancers deciding that they don’t want to argue. A debate between two cardinal signs doesn’t usually last too long; they usually get everything off their chest pretty quickly. An argument between two Cancers may run hot for a minute, but they will likely cool off and make up shortly after.

Winner: Tie

Leo vs. Cancer

This combination is like the sun and moon going head to head. Leos are highly prideful and dramatic in a debate, and Cancer is the exact opposite. Since Leo is a fixed sign, they’re able to go back and forth in an argument for a much longer time than a cardinal sign like Cancer. This will likely leave a Cancerian feeling exhausted, and they will likely throw in the towel far before the Leo does. Leo is also a fire sign that loves being right, and they can easily ignore the emotional outbursts of a Cancer. Leo is definitely the ultimate winner in an argument against Cancer, as their sun-like nature just shines too bright.

Winner: Leo

Virgo vs. Cancer

When it comes to debating a Virgo, not too many people can step into the ring and leave with the gold medal. These individuals are intelligent perfectionists, so their arguments are usually pretty airtight. A Cancer and Virgo fight would likely be shut down pretty quickly by the Virgo, as they would probably overcorrect the Cancer to death as they’re trying to express their frustrations. Cancers aren’t detail-oriented in arguments, they are strictly motivated by how something made them feel, which can be their biggest shortcoming. Virgos tend to eat phrases like “I feel” for breakfast, so I’m sure you know who the winner would be in this scenario.

Winner: Virgo

Libra vs. Cancer

Libras are the peacemakers of the zodiac, but they’re still a cardinal air sign. These individuals prioritize connection, but they will engage in a lighthearted disagreement here and there. Since Libras are more interested in squashing the issue rather than winning the fight, a Cancer would likely do pretty well in a debate with a Libra. A Cancer is likely to express their grievances to the Libra, and the Libra individual likely won’t argue too much with their feelings. Instead, they’ll try to find a way to meet somewhere in the middle. A Cancerian may get their way here, but the Libra will too. No debate here.

Winner: Tie

Scorpio vs. Cancer

As two water signs, this argument is guaranteed to get a bit emotional. Scorpios are great at hiding their feelings, but when their buttons are pushed, they will definitely engage. A Cancer would likely be the more emotional party in this debate, and the Scorpio probably won’t take the bait. Scorpios are very selective when choosing their battles, and a Cancer isn’t a likely opponent to a Scorpio. I don’t see this argument going anywhere — Scorpio would likely be super quick to shut it down.

Winner: Scorpio

Sagittarius vs. Cancer

Sagittarius individuals tend to take a playful, lighthearted approach to arguments, similar to Gemini, but far more passionate. Sagittarius is a fire sign, so they tend to assert themselves pretty strongly in any conversation, and they love to be right. This wisdom-oriented sign is all about sharing truth and dropping knowledge, which definitely clashes with a Cancer's way of arguing. As the Cancer tries to explain the emotional reason behind their upset, a Sagittarius will likely try to use that as a teachable moment. Not a match made in heaven whatsoever — I definitely see the Sagittarius winning in this debate.

Winner: Sagittarius

Capricorn vs. Cancer

As polar opposites, a Cancer and Capricorn in a debate would sure make for an interesting conversation. Cancer is the sign of feeling; Capricorn is the sign of logic and productivity. I mean, they’re opposites for a reason. Debating with a Capricorn is oftentimes meaningless, because they don’t see any point in doing so. Capricorns, like Cancers, are cardinal in modality, meaning that they're looking to get beyond the issue so that they can get back to work. Their logic is what can help them in these situations though, since it’s usually pretty difficult to carry on a debate built on your emotions. A Cancer would likely lose this battle, as emotions can often cloud judgement.

Winner: Capricorn

Aquarius vs. Cancer

This combo couldn’t be any more different: Aquarius is a fixed air sign, while Cancer is a cardinal water sign. This makes for a very interesting conversation, as Aquarius tends to take the detached but highly opinionated approach, while Cancer is all about the feels. Aquarians are all about staying true to themselves, and to them, it doesn’t necessarily matter how you feel about it. They’re also low-key traditional, so if something doesn’t make logical sense, they will not entertain it. Cancers are a little in over their heads here, and would likely lose the argument as the Aquarian rolls their eyes and tells them to get over it.

Winner: Aquarius

Pisces vs. Cancer

As a fellow water sign, Pisceans are big on how they feel, but they don’t often get hung up on their feelings for long. As a mutable sign, their thoughts and feelings change often, making them the most “go with the flow” sign of the zodiac. A Cancerian would likely be the one to initiate confrontation, but the Pisces will either play the victim to make the Cancer feel bad, or avoid the argument altogether. Odds are, a Cancer would win an argument with a Pisces pretty easily — but the Pisces couldn’t care less.

Winner: Cancer