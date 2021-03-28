If you're a social butterfly, you've probably had a pretty rough time in recent months. Connecting with friends and family has really been a challenge for everyone — but this is especially the case if you're someone who lives for in-depth conversations with others. Fortunately, the most talkative zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — are also capable of figuring out new and creative ways to associate with others.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the most conversational members of the zodiac are air signs, since this is the element responsible for thoughts, intellect, and ideas. These three signs aren't looking for surface-level discussions, which makes conversing with them all the more exciting, whether the conversations are in person or virtual. If you're looking for an honest opinion or simply someone to rave about a new idea of yours, your Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius friends will fulfill this need with ease. As the chattiest signs of the zodiac, these individuals want to be most known for their brainpower and their ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, no matter who they are. If you're looking to understand more about why this trio of signs have so much to say, I've got you covered.

Shutterstock

Gemini

Geminis are always bursting with ideas, and the excitement of sharing their thoughts and opinions never subsides. Their curious nature keeps them from ever getting bored, and others find it easy to hold a conversation with them. A Gemini's desire to be a student of life prompts them to constantly seek out new ways of learning so they never run out of things to talk about. Their desire to dive headfirst into new and intriguing topics can sometimes prevent them from finishing what they start, but as long as they remember that each idea they have is worthy of their time and patience, they'll always be fulfilled. As the only Mercury-ruled air sign, they remind everyone just how important it is to adapt to new information, and they have a healthy relationship with adjusting to different perspectives.

Libra

Being ruled by Venus means that human connection is everything for Libras. Some may write them off as hopeless romantics, but they're still an air sign. They're motivated by intellectual conversations, preferably within a creative or artistic space. Their desire to be relatable allows them to create deep, meaningful relationships with the people around them. As a Venus-ruled air sign, the topics they naturally love to discuss tend to be relationship-based, whether it's giving their best friend dating advice, or enthusiastically talking about the new person they're casually seeing. Their desire for unity tends to be expressed verbally over all else, and being ruled by Venus allows every word they speak to feel like a warm hug.

Aquarius

As the free-thinking, humanitarian sign of the zodiac, the main priority for Aquarians is connecting with people that share the same beliefs and views as they do. Sharing their opinions with people who truly value their unique individuality is a big necessity, along with using their voice to speak on causes they're passionate about. The calling they feel to do work in the community feeds their innate desire to make raw connections, and that's something that truly makes them stand out. An Aquarius' desire to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced allows them to take part in something much greater than themselves, which is what they're all about. When they talk, people listen, because they always have an original opinion or idea that most people haven't considered. Their fearlessness to speak their mind is what makes them so special.