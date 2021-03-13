Each of the 12 zodiac signs expresses their desire for attention and acknowledgement in different ways. The craving for recognition is a universal need, whether you're a shy Cancer or an extroverted Sagittarius. When someone notices your beauty, success, or brains, your confidence soars, and you're inspired to strive for better so that the attention continues to pour in. While this is something every sign has in common, the three zodiac signs that love being the center of attention the most are Aries, Gemini, and Leo — but all for very different reasons.

Each of these trio of signs tends to express their temperament in an extroverted and energized way, but their motivations vary. As extroverted zodiac signs, attention may simply come easier to them, because they can’t help but be noticed or stand out in a crowd. The good news is, everyone has all 12 signs contained in their birth chart, so even if Aries, Gemini, and/or Leo aren't in your big three (aka your sun, rising, and moon signs), their spotlight-loving energy still exists somewhere in your birth chart.

If you want to get a better understanding of these unique signs that express their desire for acknowledgement more than others, here's why Aries, Gemini, and Leo love being the center of attention:

Aries

These fiery, motivated individuals are big on getting things started. As the first sign of the zodiac, they naturally love to take the lead. Aries are self-motivated, goal-driven, and like to be acknowledged for the things they’ve achieved all on their own. Because of their impatient nature, they're often the first to do things, and they love for people to notice their originality. Their enthusiasm really sets them apart from the rest, and they are excellent at getting people stirred up and excited. As the first sign, they do tend to be a bit competitive; they absolutely love (or rather, need) to win, and they can’t help but enjoy the attention that comes from it. If you’re looking to flatter an Aries, be sure to point out how much their independence inspires you.

Gemini

As the most curious, adaptable sign of the zodiac, Geminis love to be acknowledged for their unique thoughts and ideas, as well as their ability to take on any task. These individuals love to be complimented on their mental power and social skills, and will partake in any kind of conversation. Their desire to be a student of life works well for them, because they never stop learning new things. People born under the sign of Gemini will never back down from a friendly debate, and their ability to keep things lighthearted without getting too serious is what sets them apart from the rest. The mutable modality of this sign allows them to shift perspectives with ease, so they never get too hung up on an opinion. Their airy, open-minded approach to things leaves people wishing they could breeze through verbal conflicts as well as they do.

Leo

Leos tend to shine the brightest and attract people with their warmth. (They’re ruled by the sun, after all.) These individuals require acknowledgement from their loved ones for their creativity, optimism, and generosity, and inspire others with their radiance and self-confidence. In every setting, a Leo likes to express themselves with drama and creative flair. Whether it's their gorgeous hairstyle or their bright, infectious smile, Leos can't help but be noticed. A Leo will oftentimes take the lead, and need to maintain control in every area of their life. For them, feeling appreciated is a necessity, because they tend to go above and beyond for the ones they love. Tell your Leo friend how proud of them you are, and it’ll make their whole day.