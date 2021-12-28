Another year has gone by, which feels bittersweet, but it brought insight for our future growth. What are you looking forward to the most in 2022? What’s on your bucket list? Your 2022 yearly horoscope is a big mood, but there’s still some work to do, especially since the year kicks off with Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto in Capricorn. If something or someone comes back into your energy all of a sudden, consider this a sign from the cosmos. Everything happens for a reason, and the shifts that are occurring will set the tone for the year ahead.

Venus is the planet of love, finances, pleasure, and value systems. When transiting through Capricorn, however, it prioritizes its personal and professional goals, as it prefers to invest in something that’s long lasting. Sitting together with Pluto, this retrograde cycle will trigger big economic changes that will affect us both as individuals and as a collective. Check which astrological house belongs to Capricorn in your birth chart, as this is where you’re being called to reflect, reassess, and review Venusian themes. This planet will be a key player in the astrology of 2022, as the North Node will be in Venus-ruled Taurus while the South Node transits through Pluto-ruled Scorpio.

In addition the transition of the Nodes of Fate, and Venus retrograde in Capricorn, Jupiter — the Greater Benefic and the planet of abundance, blessings, fortune, and expansion — will be back via its ancient sign of rulership, Pisces, for the majority of the year. This will add a mystical and surrealistic hue to the backdrop of 2022, as we are being encouraged to tap into our intuition and cultivate more compassion for ourselves and the planet at large. Where is Pisces located on your chart? This is where you’re being blessed with a burst of luck, and optimism.

If you want to know what 2022 has in store for you, take a look at your zodiac sign below for the answers:

Aries Horoscope For 2022: You’re Taking Your Power Back

The year kicks off with lucky Jupiter — celestial ruler of your exotic ninth house of expansion — glimmering through Pisces and your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes, where it will remain for the majority of the year, so take a load off, Aries. This could mean anything from getting a spa membership so you can unapologetically decompress, or perhaps jet-setting on a spiritual retreat overseas. Either way, it’s a blessed opportunity to take a step back, and check in with yourself. You’re going to need all the rest you can get, especially before Jupiter makes its first official ingress in your sign on May 10.

For the first time in over a decade, the planet of luck and expansion will ignite your cardinal fires. More importantly, with the eclipses activating your stability-seeking second house of comfort, possessions, and value systems, there will be great emphasis on themes surrounding your sense of security. Meanwhile, with the South Node in Scorpio hovering over your eighth house of shared resources, you’re also being called to purge and break free from entanglements that are no longer serving you. This is especially true when it comes to your investments, energetic exchanges, and one-on-one connections.

Taurus Horoscope For 2022: Your Value Systems Are Shifting

Lean on your peers, Taurus. Jupiter — celestial ruler of your intimate eighth house of mergers, shared resources, and joint ventures — is now glimmering through enchanting Pisces and your 11th house of associations, community, and sense of belonging in the world. Also known as the planet of abundance, expansion, and lucky breakthroughs, Jupiter is bestowing you with a series of exciting opportunities in 2022. This, however, depends on whether your heart is open to the new beginnings you’re embarking on. Themes surrounding your hopes, wishes, dreams, and belief systems will also be top of mind. There is magic in your ability to trust.

Your harmony-seeking planetary ruler, Venus, will be retrograde in Capricorn — via your exotic ninth house of expansion, travel, and wisdom — bringing awareness to this area of your chart until Venus leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase in March. Venus, in addition to being your planetary ruler, will be a key player in the astrology of 2022, especially with the North Node transiting through your sign. It’s about time you start making yourself a priority, but this year’s eclipse series will also activate your seventh house of committed partnerships, as you are being called to close outdated chapters and release what’s no longer in alignment with your highest good.

Gemini Horoscope For 2022: You’re Prioritizing Your Well-Being

You will reach great heights in your professional life in 2022, making it a year to remember. This is especially true with bountiful Jupiter — celestial ruler of your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others — glimmering through your ambitious 10th house of career, public persona, and reputation in the world. Whether it be personally or professionally, partnerships will be a success, and in more ways than one. Fast forward to May 10, when lucky Jupiter makes a quick cameo in Aries — via your 11th house of associations and community — some of you may embark on a new career venture, while others find romance.

Before the North Node concludes its journey through your mutable territory, Venus will retrograde alongside Pluto in Capricorn via your intimate eighth house of mergers, joint ventures, and soul-to-soul connections. Venus will be a key player this year, and you’re being called to reflect, review, and reassess everything from your personal and professional investments, to the foundation of your connections. Is this person, career move, and/or financial investment worth the risk? The South Node in Scorpio encourages you to release the habits and routines that are no longer serving you. Don’t be afraid to go within.

Cancer Horoscope For 2022: You’re On A Path Of Self-Discovery

The year kicks off on a rather tense note, as Venus retrograde will be sitting alongside powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn and your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others. There’s some work to be done in this area of your life, especially when it comes to your personal and professional commitments. Either way, your values are shifting significantly, so it’s important to user your discernment during this time. On a much brighter note, lucky Jupiter will already be transiting through your sister sign, Pisces, via your exotic ninth house of adventure, expansion, worldly pursuits, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Where are you off to next? Anything’s possible with the right mindset. Once May rolls around, Jupiter will make a cameo in Aries — via your 10th house of career, ambition, and reputation — which will give you an exciting glimpse of what’s to come in your professional life. However, with North Node in Taurus hovering over your socially conscious 11th house of community, and the South Node in Scorpio via your flamboyant fifth house of passion, this year’s eclipses will catapult you toward the future, and with the right individuals by your side. Are you ready to meet your soul family? This is just the beginning.

Leo Horoscope For 2022: You’re Experiencing A Metamorphosis

Leo, you’re tending to your due diligence, and in more ways than one. For starters, the year kicks off with Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto in Capricorn — via your sixth house of daily rituals, heath habits, and work routine — which will challenge you to reflect, review, and reassess everything from the dynamic of your day-to-day lifestyle to the areas where you’ve tirelessly invested your time and energy. Fortunately, with lucky Jupiter — celestial ruler of your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure — glimmering through dreamy Pisces and your eighth house of mergers and joint ventures, you’re being blessed with a long overdue breakthrough.

This is especially true in regards to your shared resources and energetic exchanges. Single? Soul-to-soul connections with mutual benefits are likely during this time. With the North Node in Taurus hovering over your 10th house of career, and the South Node in Scorpio via your emotionally driven fourth house of family matters, you’re being called to purge deep-seated wounds and fears from your past, in order to fully embark on the journey ahead. This year’s eclipses are no exception, as they will bring significant changes to your personal and professional life.

Virgo Horoscope For 2022: You’re Falling In Love With Experiences

The North Node in Taurus will ignite your exotic ninth house of adventure, expansion, worldly pursuits, and foreign territory this year, which will emphasize this area of your life. Do you dare to venture into the unknown? With the South Node in Scorpio and your local third house of immediate surroundings, you’re being called to release toxic thought patterns and self-sabotaging behaviors. There’s so much more out there, so don’t close yourself off to the inevitable. This year’s eclipse series will make sure of it, so surrendering is your best bet.

On a brighter note, the year kicks off with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, glimmering through your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others, bringing abundance, expansion, and opportunity to your relationship sector. Whether it be personally or professionally, this fortunate transit will bring growth, awareness, and positive breakthroughs to this area of your life. Although, before you get to indulge in the fun, make sure to deal with Venus retrograde, as it will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn via your fifth house of acknowledgment, passion, and pleasure. Your values are shifting in a big way, and that’s OK.

Libra Horoscope For 2022: You’re Growing, Healing, And Thriving

Is history repeating itself, Libra? The year kicks off with your harmony-seeking planetary ruler, Venus, in retrograde, conjunct powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn, and via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and innermost feelings. Single or taken, you’re likely more emotional than usual during this time, as you are being called to reflect, reassess, and review themes surrounding your emotional stability, and the relationships you have with your loved ones. The bottom line? Your value systems are no longer what they once were, and it’s all part of the journey. Fortunately, with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, and your health conscious sixth house of due diligence for the majority of 2022, you’re being blessed with a series of opportunities and positive breakthroughs, namely when it comes to employment and your general well-being.

How can you make the most of your day? Are you maximizing your best efforts? The more you prioritize your healing, the happier you’ll be once Jupiter makes a cameo in Aries come May, as it will ignite your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships. Your personal and professional commitments will benefit from this, so keep your eyes on the prize. With the North Node in Taurus via your eighth house of mergers and joint collaborations, and the South Node in Scorpio via your stability-seeking second house value systems, this year’s eclipse series will bring significant changes to everything from your sense of security to the foundation of your committed partnerships. Trust that you are on the right path.

Scorpio Horoscope For 2022: You’re Rising From The Ashes

You’re in for one of the most magical years of your life, but there’s still some work for you to do beforehand, Scorpio. For starters, with Venus retrograde conjunct your modern ruler, Pluto — via your third house of siblings, peers, immediate exchanges, and thought patterns — you’re being called to reflect and reassess everything from the energy of your environment to the way you process information. The relationship you share with individuals in your immediate circle will also be highlighted until about March, as Venus will officially leave its post-retrograde shadow phase. The good thing is, the year will kick off with larger-than-life Jupiter in Pisces, glimmering through your flamboyant fifth house of affection, creativity, passion, romance, and self-expression.

Whether it be artistically or romantically, you’re making magic this year. This is especially true for those of you soul-searching for your muse, or perhaps looking for love in all the wrong places. More importantly, however, the South Node in your sign is simultaneously challenging you to purge and release what’s no longer in alignment with your soul’s truth. Fears, vices, past wounds, and general toxicity could leave your life for good, but it starts with you. Also, with the North Node in Taurus — your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships — you’re finally finding the courage to trust and lean on your significant other(s), and that’s progress.

Sagittarius Horoscope For 2022: You’re Releasing Control Issues

It’s time to surrender and trust the divine, Sagittarius. After all, it’s not every day that your bountiful planetary ruler, Jupiter, transits through enchanting Pisces, let alone via your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family matters, and innermost feelings. Whether it be in terms of your family foundations and emotional stability, or the connection you share with your close relatives, this lucky transit is presenting you with an opportunity to grow and heal from the past. Some of you may even decide to expand your family, or move into a more spacious home. Jupiter always comes bearing gifts, so open your heart to the possibilities.

Once May rolls around, your joyous ruler will make its first-official ingress in Aries and your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure. It won’t stay for long, but long enough to get you excited for 2023. Venus retrograde will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn — via your stability-seeking second house of value systems — which will emphasize this area of your chart, at least until it leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase in March. This is encouraging you to reflect, review, and reassess themes surrounding everything from your financial stability to the value of your investments. Something significant is bound to shift during this time, so use your discernment. The North Node will be in a Venus-ruled sign, so more will unfold throughout the year.

Capricorn Horoscope For 2022: You’re Looking Beyond The Usual

You’ve been through so much these last couple of years, but rest assured, it wasn’t for nothing, Capricorn. What’s on your to-do list for 2022? The year begins with Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto in your sign, highlighting your personal brand and professional identity. It’s almost as if you’re getting final touch-ups before the curtains rise, and you take center stage. All of the work you’ve been doing hasn’t gone unnoticed by the cosmos, and you’re finally seeing the results of your hard work. On a brighter note, lucky Jupiter will be transiting through Pisces, and your local third house of communication, thought process, and immediate surroundings, bringing abundance, expansion, and growth to this area of your chart. Short trips and valuable connections are also likely during this time.

With the North Node in Taurus via your fifth house of acknowledgement, creativity, passion, and self-expression, you are being called to prioritize everything from your love language to your inner child. With a series of eclipses shaking up this area of your chart, you can expect significant change when it comes to your love life and the way you express your desires for affection. However, with the South Node in Scorpio and your 11th house of associations, community, and sense of belonging in the world, you’re simultaneously purging and releasing ideologies, fears, and blockages revolving around your friendships, community affairs, and future visions.

Aquarius Horoscope For 2022: You’re Manifesting Abundance

It’s been quite a journey with Saturn in your sign, Aquarius. Although, despite the trials and tribulations that come along with this transit, you’ve grown in more ways than one, and this is just the beginning. With this mind, you’re on a mission, especially when it comes to the crystallization of your personal and professional identity. Who are you, really? What do you want your legacy to be about? How can you continue becoming the best version of yourself? For starters, the year will begin with Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto in Capricorn via your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes. Since Venus’ pre-retrograde shadow in November, this transit is highlighting everything from your coping mechanisms to your desires for escapism. This area of your chart also rules hidden enemies, but have no fear. You’re gaining significant insight during this time.

Meanwhile, with Jupiter in Pisces glimmering through your money-hungry second house of comfort, finances, possessions, and sense of stability, the largest planet in the solar system is blessing you with a series of opportunities, both personally and financially speaking. Expect expansion, growth, and an appetite that feels larger than life itself. More importantly, this year’s eclipse series will ignite your domestic fourth house of home and family, and your ambitious 10th house of career and sense of authority. Something in your professional life or reputation needs to be purged, in order for you to create the emotional stability you’ve always wanted. Be gentle with yourself; everything is a work in progress.

Pisces Horoscope For 2022: You’re The Celestial Favorite

Pisces, this year will be as magical as ever, but only if you’re open to it. Your traditional ruler, Jupiter, is back in your sign and glimmering over your first house of self. Don’t hesitate to test your luck, as themes surrounding your physical identity, personal brand, and unique aesthetic will be highlighted during this time. Once April rolls around, Venus will join both of your celestial rulers — Jupiter and Neptune — in your sign for the first time in over a decade. What have you been manifesting? What inspires you at a soul level? Whether it be personally, creatively, or romantically, the cosmos is on your side.

Venus retrograde will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn — via your 11th house of associations, community, and sense of belonging in the world — which will bring awareness to themes surrounding your professional values, social interactions, and the status quo, at least until Venus leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase in March. Venus will also be a key player in 2022, as the North Node will be in Venus-ruled Taurus and your third house of communication, local community, and immediate surroundings. As you can probably tell by now, you’re being called to lean on your peers and reunite with your soul family. The South Node in Scorpio and your ninth house of belief systems will simultaneously challenge you to purge outdated philosophies and unnecessary fears in the process. A brand new you is waiting for you over the horizon.