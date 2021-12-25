We may only be days away from the end of 2021, but there’s at least one more significant astrological transit left before the clock strikes midnight amid your New Year’s celebrations. Jupiter — the planet of growth, abundance, and expansion — is finally making its way back into its home sign of Pisces for the first time in 12 years (apart from a very short stint in May). As the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter’s transits tend to pack a pretty big punch — and lucky for us, we all get to experience this transit somewhere in our birth charts. While it won’t deal everyone the same fate, Jupiter in Pisces 2021 will affect four zodiac signs the most out of everyone: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

If you think back to May 2021, we got a glimpse of what this transit could bring prior to Jupiter stationing retrograde. While the growth that inevitably took place while Jupiter briefly dipped into Pisces was short-lived, we’ll now experience the full effects of our most beneficial planet being back where it belongs.

As Jupiter makes its way back into the mutable water sign of Pisces on Dec. 28, the mutable signs can expect to feel its effects the most since Jupiter rules the fundamental houses of each of their birth charts. Here’s where Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces can expect this expansive, growth-oriented energy to show up in their lives until Oct. 27, 2022:

Gemini

As the curious, mentally charged sign of the zodiac, Jupiter’s expansive, knowledge-oriented nature will be affecting you in major ways. Moving into your 10th house of career and public image on Dec. 28, Jupiter in Pisces promises to help you embark on new and exciting professional endeavors. In your career, you strive to continuously adapt and evolve, and as Jupiter moves through the sign of its domicile, your desire to consistently be learning new things in your professional field will be fully supported. If you’ve been eager to made a big career change, now’s the time. You’ll be learning a lot about yourself and the work that you do during this transit.

Virgo

On Dec. 28, Jupiter will be moving from your sixth house of work and health to your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, prompting expansive growth and opportunities in this area. Since Pisces is your sister sign, this energy may feel very unfamiliar to you, but it’s just the influence you need to balance out your detail-oriented, productive nature. This is the time to prioritize the connections you’ve possibly let fall by the wayside this year, so if you’ve been eager to potentially start dating (or deepen a current relationship), Jupiter will be happy to assist. You’ll be able to take full advantage of this energy until May 2022, when Jupiter will briefly dip into Aries. But for the time being, enjoy the growth that your relationships will be experiencing.

Sagittarius

As your chart ruler, Jupiter’s ingress into Pisces on Dec. 28 will align and support your expansive, optimistic nature on a grand scale, most specifically in your fourth house of home and family. You tend to prioritize your personal freedom over all else, but this transit will prompt you to evaluate your foundation. Do you have the necessary stability in place to be able to roam freely? How was your relationship with your family been potentially holding you back? As some of these themes arise during this transit, you’ll definitely be able to establish some security in your private world.

Pisces

As Jupiter moves into your first house of self-expression on Dec. 28, you’ll likely be experiencing the effects of this transit the most out of everyone. Since Jupiter is also the ruler of your chart, the growth and expansion that will be taking place will be personally felt. This is a time of spiritual awakening and heightened self-awareness that will prompt the fogginess you’ve been feeling pertaining to your sense of self to completely subside. This is your time to embark on a fresh new chapter and rediscover who you are.