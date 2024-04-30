One of the defining things about the Kardashians is the famous family’s specific naming convention. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé have all shared the initials K.K. — well, except for Kim’s ill-fated KKW era — but Kourtney is ready to leave one of her K’s in the past. At least when it comes to monograms, that is. The eldest sister sent the initial-changing message by showing off some of her sister’s new fashion line.

On April 29, Kourtney snapped some shots in her sister Kylie’s new Khy jeans. “These are cute but...” Kourtney wrote before zooming in on the custom “KK” embroidery on the hip. “Do you think I can get a KB instead?”

Kourtney legally changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker in the summer of 2022, shortly after she married Travis Barker. The loved-up couple famously went all out for their nuptials, having three different wedding ceremonies throughout the summer. They first had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas, followed by a legally binding courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, and then they topped it all off with an extravagant destination wedding in Italy with all their family present.

Kourtney and Travis began dating in late 2020, but have actually been friends and neighbors for years before they made their relationship romantic. Both of them co-parent their children from previous relationships: Travis’ three kids Atiana, Landon, and Alabama, and Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In the summer of 2023, they revealed they were having their first child together, after their difficult IVF journey was chronicled on Kourtney’s reality show The Kardashians.

Their baby boy was born on Nov. 1, and as those paying close attention had already guessed prior to the announcement, his name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney’s desire for an initial change isn’t too surprising. Fans have noticed just how ingrained Kourtney has become in Travis’ family — meanwhile, the most recent season of The Kardashians was centered on Kourtney’s bitter feud with her sister Kim. With all that drama concerning her Kardashian clique, she might just want to chill out with the Barkers.