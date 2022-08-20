Kylie Almost Had A Very Different Name, But Don’t Worry, It Also Starts With “K”

Can you imagine Kylie Jenner with a different name? Well, it almost happened. Kylie hopped on a TikTok trend of people revealing what their parents almost named them, and gave fans a taste of what could have been. In an Aug. 17 TikTok video, she admitted that parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner almost named her, get this, Kennedy. NGL, Kennedy Jenner kind of has a ring to it. But even Kylie herself wrote that it “doesn’t hit the same.”

It’s hard to picture celebrities, especially ones with a namesake beauty brand, with an entirely different name. In her TikTok, Kylie posed in a video with her daughter Stormi Webster with text that reads, “My name is Kylie but it was almost… Kennedy,” followed by a series of photos of herself if she were Kennedy. In the last photo, Kylie photoshopped the name “Kennedy” onto a photo of her famous Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit. TBH, Kennedy Cosmetics can’t compare to Kylie Cosmetics. The TikTok trend is, funnily enough, set to the track “I Love Kanye” by none other than Kylie’s former brother-in-law, Kanye West.

Kylie isn’t the only one in the Kardashian clan that was nearly given a different name. In the Season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kendall Jenner was almost Juliet Jenner. “Did you know your name was going to be Juliet? Juliet Jenner,” Kim said. Kennedy and Juliet are lovely names nonetheless, but just not for Kendall and Kylie.

Apparently, when Kris and Caitlyn were choosing Kylie’s name, they considered how it would sound next to her sister, Kendall. “We just kept saying, ‘Kendall and Sophia,’ ‘Kendall and Jane,’ you know, trying to think what went with Kendall. It was ‘Kendall and, you know, Kelly.’ When we got to Kendall and Kylie, we went, ‘That’s it.’ Kendall and Kylie had to go together,” Kris said.

But Kylie’s name isn’t the one fans are really curious about. The makeup maven has yet to reveal the name of her six-month-old baby boy and second child with Travis Scott. She welcomed her newborn on Feb. 2, and initially revealed his first name to be Wolf with the middle name Jacques after Travis’s real name, Jacques Bermon Webster II. However, she announced quickly after on March 22 that they changed Wolf’s name. “FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

In addition, sister Khloé Kardashian also welcomed her second child via surrogate. The name of her new baby boy remains a secret, too. Choosing a baby’s name isn’t easy. So, it makes sense that their celebrity parents are thinking twice before sharing it with the public. But, it’ll feel right if the name fits, like how Kylie definitely suited the youngest Kar-Jenner more than Kennedy.