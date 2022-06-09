Could you imagine just casually running into Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster at Ulta Beauty? Well, that’s exactly what happened to a few lucky fans on Wednesday, June 8, when the mother-daughter duo went out for a surprise shopping trip in Calabasas. Luckily, Kylie documented the whole thing on social media.

“It's a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” Kylie said in a June 8 TikTok, before asking Stormi whether she was “excited” to go shopping. “Yeah,” the four-year-old responded while smiling sweetly at the camera. The video showed the two driving up to Ulta Beauty and walking hand-in-hand toward the store. “We’re here! I’m so happy!” Kylie said.

Kylie first launched her collections at Ulta in 2018, and this is far from the first time she’s shopped her own collection at the store; however, this trip was particularly special because Stormi accompanied her.

Once inside the store, the duo of course visited the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin section to browse through all of the products. Kylie put their shopping cart on the floor and let Stormi pick out whatever she wanted. Her first choice turned out to be a red Kylie Lip Kit. Meanwhile, Kylie chose the Matte Lip Kit. The two also grabbed some blush and the last mauve pallet in the store before heading to the register.

Kylie also stopped to take some selfies with fans. After finishing checking out, she and Stormi went back to their car where Kylie tested out the Matte Lip Kit. “This shade is so pretty,” she said.

On Instagram, Kylie also posted two photos inside Ulta Beauty with Stormi. The 24-year-old star wore a yellow V-neck top with white jeans and pink heels for the trip, while her daughter wore a floral dress, white sneakers, and a mini pink Prada purse.

“Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty 💗,” Kylie said in the caption. “Still such a dream every time I visit. thank you to the entire ulta team always xx.”

Kylie and Stormi looked like they had the best time shopping together.