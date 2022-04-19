Kylie Skin Is Dropping A Limited-Edition Lip Oil Set In Flavors You’ll Love

Kylie Jenner does not know what it means to rest. If God works hard and Kris Jenner works harder, then I can’t even begin to measure how hard the youngest Jenner sister works. She’s been dropping new products left and right even after recently giving birth. While her latest announcement is not yet a reveal of her son’s new name, it is a limited-edition super juicy Lip Oil Set by Kylie Skin.

Since giving birth to a baby boy in early February (Aquarian king), she’s dropped new Lip Shine Lacquers, had a massive sale, created a spring-ready eyeshadow palette as part of her second Kendall by Kylie Collection collab, and, now, she has three new flavors of her deeply conditioning lip oil about to drop. Second-time mom, beauty mogul... this 24-year-old can juggle so much.

If you’ve loved her other Oils, these new fruity lippies are coming for your wallet. You’ll feel glossy, hydrated, and so ready for summer. No matter how much sun you take in, there will be no cracked lips this year, not if Jenner has any say in the matter.

What’s included in Kylie Skin’s Lip Oil Set?

For this set, there are three mouthwatering new flavors: pomegranate, passionfruit, and strawberry. Each one is formulated to be non-sticky, and you’ll only need one swipe to leave your lips lightly pigmented and ultra glossy regardless of whether or not you wear them alone or over your favorite matte lipsticks. The real cherry on top, however, is that each of these lip oils feature antioxidants that naturally plump your lips as well as vitamin E to keep them super moisturized.

When can you shop Kylie Skin’s Lip Oil Set?

This set drops on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. PST on none other than Kylie Skin’s website. It’s worth noting, however, that this is a limited-edition line. Once it’s sold out, it’s anyone’s guess if you’ll ever see these three oils again.

How much does Kylie Skin’s Lip Oil Set cost?

Despite including three new products, this set is far from being a bank-breaker. The entire line costs only $45. According to the brand’s press release, you’ll only be able shop the lip oils as a set, so if you want one, you’ll have to get them all.