After giving birth to her son Wolf just about a month ago, Kylie Jenner still had time to create a little something to give to her Kylie Cosmetics fans, and your lips are going to love it. In your never-ending pursuit to be the glossiest being you can be, Kylie Cosmetic’s dropped its new Lip Shine Lacquers. While you’ve come to know the celebrity’s makeup line for its matte shades, this latest drop features six different high-pigmented lacquers that really pack in a heavenly level of shine.

This collection has all the lip colors you could need, and they only need one swipe to give you all the color you could want. They’re like a lipstick and gloss in one. There are peach nudes, pink tones, two mauves, and even a hot red lacquer. Whether you’re trying to feed your pastel fantasy or doll up to drop jaws, there’s a Lip Shine Lacquer for that. Honestly, you’ll probably want to snag the Lip Bundle ($92, Kylie Cosmetics) just to cover all your bases.

These Lip Shine Lacquers tick everything on my lipgloss wishlist. The formula is clean, vegan, paraben-free, and even includes hyaluronic acid to help you lips stay pouty, healthy, and soft as can be. As an added bonus, these glosses are not sticky, so you won’t be fighting with your hair when it gets stuck in your mouth all day. They even smooths lip lines for a filter-look. And each one only costs $18.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You don’t have to linger another moment before getting your lips on Jenner’s new products. The entire Lip Shine Lacquers line is available now on Kylie Cosmetic’s website. Get ready to find your new, go-to lip gloss, all thanks to Kylie Jenner.