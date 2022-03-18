Drop whatever you’re doing because Kylie Cosmetics is having a major sale. The celebrity-owned beauty brand seldom offers deals, so you’re going to want to all over this, especially because this isn’t just some small sale on some of its products. Oh no, the entire website is discounted in every category. There’s no time like the present to get your hands on all the lippies you could ever dream of. And, time is already running out.

Has it hit you yet how major this sale is? To be honest, I don’t think it has, so let me reiterate. The Kylie Cosmetics Afterpay Day sale stretches beyond Kylie Cosmetics and includes Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby. That’s all of her businesses! Each and every brand owned by Jenner is discounting its products by a whopping 25% off. You just need to use the code AFTERPAY to reap benefits across all the sites. It’s time to change up your entire beauty routine to include only and all of Jenner’s products.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What’s included in Kylie Cosmetics’ Afterpay Day Sale?

As mentioned, the Afterpay Day sale includes all Kylie Cosmetics products, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby goodies. So you can buy yourself a lip kit for $22 and snag something for the babies in your life, if you’re feeling generous. Clearly, Jenner is, because even sale items are included in the brand’s Afterpay Day Sale. I love when you can double dip on deals.

What to buy from Kylie Cosmetics Afterpay Dale Sale:

Even Kylie Cosmetic’s new Lip Shine Lacquers are included in the sale. These lippies have super-high levels of shine and boast hyaluronic acid to keep your lips super moisturized, so you should definitely add them to your discounted cart alongside everything else you’ve been eyeing from the brands.

How long does the Kylie Cosmetics Afterpay Day Sale last?

You still have a few days to go through all of the second-time mom’s wares, because this sale lasts until Sunday, March 20. If you want to shop right up to the wire, the deals last until 11:59 p.m. PST (which means an extra three hours if you’re on the opposite coast). It’s easy peasy, and now cheaper than ever to Jenner-ify your life. I guess I owe Afterpay a thank you.