Have you ever wished you were drowning in lippies? Well, you can get pretty close to achieving that dream because Kylie Cosmetics is having a sale on all of its iconic Lip Kits. This sale only happens once a year, so once it’s over, it’s over until 2023. Ergo, there’s no time like the present to head over to Kylie Cosmetics website and do a little shopping.

Lip Kits were Kylie Jenner’s foray into the beauty world. Back in 2015, when she was just 18, she had her first launch of her lippies. Unsurprisingly, they sold out in less than a minute. Since then, she’s grown her kits into an entire beauty brand, but no one could ever forget where she started. Jenner’s Lip Kits are still one of the beauty brand’s most popular products, and she continues to drop new colors on the reg.

If you don’t know what a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit is, let me break it down for you. Each little kit includes a liquid lipstick and matching lip liner to make doing your lips as easy as possible. “This was the first Kylie lip kit I tried and I was super impressed with the formula,” one reviewer said. “Both the liner and the liquid lipstick are both smooth, creamy, and have a delicious smell to them. The product stayed on my lips all day, you rarely if ever need to reapply any.”

How long does Kylie Cosmetics’ annual Lip Kit sale last?

Don’t worry, this isn’t a one-day deal. In fact, the Lip Kit event lasts through May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. That gives you so much time to snag all the goodies you want.

What’s included in Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kit sale?

Literally everything. All the shades, new and old, are available for this sale. And it’s a super simple sale. That means BOGO (buy one, get one) rules apply, so you can pick out any shade you want and get the next one for free. Check out just part of Kylie Cosmetics’ super smooth, matte Lip Kits below.

