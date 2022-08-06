Oh baby, baby. It seems that congratulations are in order for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who reportedly welcomed their second child — a baby boy — via surrogate, E! shared on Aug. 5. Elite Daily reached out to Khloé and Tristan’s representatives for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. The reported arrival of their baby son comes four years after their daughter, True Thompson, was born in 2018. However, the bundle joy doesn’t mean the pair are back together. In fact, a source close to Khloé told E!, “they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters.”

Khloé and Tristan split in June 2021 and it was revealed a few months later in December 2021 that Tristan had fathered a baby son with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloé. As it so happens, Khloé and Tristan’s baby son was conceived via surrogate in November 2021, a representative told Elite Daily on July 14.

Despite Tristan’s repeated infidelity during their relationship, Khloé has made it pretty clear that she’s wanted to expand her family for a while and give True a sibling. In a January 2021 trailer for the final season of KUWTK, Khloé told Tristan that “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.” She then said in a March 2021 episode, “All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family.”

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The baby son, who’s name hasn’t yet been revealed, is Tristan’s fourth child. He’s also father to Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, whom he had with Nichols in December 2021. Khloé previously said in an April 6 interview with ABC that Tristan is still “a great guy” and “a great dad” but he’s “just not the guy” for her. So, it seems like co-parent is the only title they will be sharing for the foreseeable future.

Khloé apparently wanted to keep the announcement of their new baby boy a secret to “protect surrogate privacy and safety … and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions,” a source told E!. Confirmation of the surrogate pregnancy leaked in July “before she was ready to announce” it, according to the source. In a statement shared with Elite Daily on July 14, a representative for Khloé said, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Lucky for True, she now reportedly gets to be a big sister to her baby brother.