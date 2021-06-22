Here's The Reported Reason Khloé Broke Up With Tristan This Time

In case you missed it, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up yet again. Yep, the pair are done-zo, and it seems this time could be for good. Sure, they’ve had a tumultuous relationship history, but fans were really rooting for them this time around. Why did Khloé Kardashian break up with Tristan Thompson in 2021? She had her reasons.

It’s no secret Kardashian and Thompson have had a roller coaster of a relationship, and they’ve had to face several cheating scandals head-on. Now, the latest infidelity rumors surrounding Thompson have done them in. According to TMZ, Kardashian “called things off a few weeks ago," just after the new cheating allegations surfaced. A report emerged which claimed Tristan "disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a Bel Air house party and emerged 30 minutes later looking 'dishevelled.” While his lawyers have denied these claims, it didn’t bode well for his relationship.

News of his split from Kardashian finally broke on June 21, and a source at E! News futher elaborated on their most-recent breakup. “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” they explained. “Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him.

As for whether Kardashian and Thompson will rekindle things in the future, don’t hold your breath. “She’s done and says she will not go back,” the source said.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Rest assured, Kardashian and Thompson will continue peacefully co-parenting their daughter True Thompson as they always have. As the source said, “Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”

Thompson and Kardashian have come a long way from the February 2019 cheating scandal which left them on barely-speaking terms. And while things ultimately didn’t workout romantically, it’s sweet to see them determined to raise True together.