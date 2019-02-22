Another day, another update in the saga that is the reported Tristan Thompson-Khloé Kardashian-Jordyn Woods love triangle. And now, we're hearing from one of the main characters. Jordyn Woods' response to the Tristan Thompson cheating reports is a lot to handle.

Let's back up first to give everyone some ~context~. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson and Woods' teams at the time of the report but did not hear back. Since then, there has been an influx of news from the family and sources apparently close to the family on what exactly happened. TMZ's initial report claimed that Thompson and Woods got cozy at a house party, where multiple witnesses told the publication that they were "all over each other."

After the news broke, Thompson was one of the first to reportedly respond. According to E!, Thompson posted and immediately deleted a tweet saying, "FAKE NEWS." The Kardashian and Jenner crew stayed relatively mum until a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked that broke down the whole situation was posted to Instagram. She commented a bunch of shouting emojis, which to me sort of comes off as her saying, "Say it louder." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team to clarify her comment but didn't hear back.

And finally, we're hearing from Woods. The model made her first appearance since the news on Thursday, Feb. 21 at a celebration for the launch of her new fake eyelash collection, Eylur. During the event, she made a short speech thanking the people who supported her latest venture. During the speech, she said,

Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.

"It's been real" is definitely one way to put it. Just two days after the news broke, People reported that Woods also moved out of Kylie Jenner's home, where she was living. A source told the publication she was "moving back to her mom's house." The source said, “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom.” Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As fans of the Kardashian family know, this is not the first time reports about Thompson's alleged infidelity have come across the wires. Back in April 2018, just a few days before Kardashian was set to give birth, The Daily Mail reported that Thompson was locking lips with a woman at a club in New York while in town for a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams at the time but did not hear back.

I guess only time will tell on how this latest news will impact everyone involved going forward.