Two years after reportedly kissing Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, rumor has it Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian... again. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Thompson and Kardashian for comment on the cheating claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.) During an April 22 appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she hooked up with Thompson earlier this year. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK," she said. "We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything." According to Chase, she ended things when she found out Thompson wasn't actually single.

To say Thompson and Kardashian's relationship is complicated would be an understatement. Ever since Thompson and Woods reportedly kissed in February 2019, Thompson has been fighting to earn back Kardashian's trust. And after a year of reconciliation rumors, it seemed like the NBA star might have succeeded when Kardashian posted a romantic IG for Thompson's birthday in March 2021. The co-parents even sparked engagement rumors when Kardashian posted an IG showing off a huge rock on her ring finger — but now it seems history could potentially repeat itself following Chase's cheating allegation.

Reports of infidelity first began to plague Kardashian and Thompson's relationship back in April 2018, after they'd been together for about one-and-a-half years. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, video footage of Thompson seemingly kissing other women at a club was released by TMZ. After a brief split, the two decided to get back together, and Kardashian later took to Twitter to defend her decision. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she tweeted at a fan. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Less than a year later, Thompson reportedly kissed Woods at a house party, and Kardashian promptly ended the relationship, once again explained her reasoning on Twitter. "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family," she wrote. "This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

Luckily, the two remained amicable co-parents, and though Thompson has never explicitly acknowledged his rumored infidelity, his apology to Kris Jenner during the Season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians seemingly confirmed the rumors. "When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship," Thompson told Jenner during the episode. Jenner forgave him, and it seemed as though Kardashian did, too... though she has yet to react to this latest cheating accusation from Chase.

Fans will just have to stand by to see what happens next for this rollercoaster couple.