Are Khloé and Tristan putting a ring on it? Some fans certainly think so. The media personality has previously been photographed wearing a sparkler on her ring finger, but it's Khloé Kardashian's Instagram of a diamond ring that's sparking some serious engagement rumors now.

People began theorizing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was engaged back in December 2020, when she was spotted sporting a ring on that finger while in Boston to see her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson never addressed the gossip, and on Dec. 23, a source reportedly told Daily Mail: "They are not engaged."

But the rumors began flying again thanks to the 36-year-old's recent social media post. On Sunday, Feb. 21, Kardashian took to Instagram to promote the upcoming release of new shoes from her Good American brand. Fans were also quick to notice the massive diamond on her ring finger displayed in the pic. The sparkler was also featured in a shoe ad on her Insta Story the very same day. Is she trying to tell us something?!

If Kardashian and Thompson really are engaged, it seems like the pair have patched things up for good. While they share a daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, things between them have been notoriously rocky over the years (particularly because of cheating allegations against Thompson). But Kardashian has been spending time in Boston since Thompson signed with the Boston Celtics, and new KUWTK clips show them seriously reconsidering their relationship.

In one Season 20 preview, Kim Kardashian gave Thompson advice about winning her sister back. "I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think," she told him. "I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

And in another clip, Kardashian and Thompson even discussed having a second baby. "Being in quarantine with [True], I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because [she and the family's other kids] were isolated from each other" Kardashian said in the video. "True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid." Thompson, who is already dad to True and his son Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, was on board. "I've always wanted to have four kids," he explained. "Two down, two more to go."

It's unclear whether the two are engaged, but one thing is clear: It seems like they're in a better place than ever in 2021.