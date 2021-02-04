True Thompson may soon be getting a little sister or brother! Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child in April 2018, and, three years later, it sounds like she's ready for a second child. In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan baby No. 2, and fans are shook over this development.

KUWTK is about to enter its final season, so fans will want to soak up every last second of the show. Season 20 is slated to officially kick off on March 18, but fans have already gotten a taste of what to expect in the initial S20 trailers. When a new preview arrived on Feb. 4, it showed a vulnerable moment between Kardashian and Thompson.

The clip started with Kardashian explaining her reasoning for wanting a second child. "Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" she told her NBA star beau.

"When I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. And especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. Like, she had no friends," she added. "I don't know, True is getting older, and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Thompson was totally on-board with Kardashian's suggestion. "Yep, that's what I like to hear," he replied.

You can watch the clip of Kardashian and Thompson planning their second child below.

It turns out Kardashian has had babies on the brain for quite some time. She later told the KUWTK cameras she's been preparing for her second child. "I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs," she said. And if you're wondering who exactly Kardashian plans to have her second child with, it's absolutely Thompson. "I'm gonna need you... we have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs."

"I'm all for it," Thompson responds.

There's been speculation Kardashian is already pregnant after she was seen wearing loose-fitting clothing on a number of occasions, a choice that is out of character for her. But judging from her convo with Thompson, she's not there quite yet. When Kardashian does announce her second pregnancy, fans will be well-prepared to handle the excitement.