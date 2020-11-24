The good news: After an eight-season run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson just signed a very impressive two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. The bad news: His maybe-girlfriend may not be joining him. A source for TMZ reportedly claimed Khloé Kardashian isn't moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson just yet, as she doesn't want to uproot their two-year-old daughter, True. Instead, Kardashian reportedly plans on remaining in L.A. and making "extended visits" to Boston with True. This is a big change from a few years ago, when Kardashian ended up moving to Cleveland to join Thompson full-time while she was pregnant.

As you might recall, things became complicated for Kardashian and Thompson in Cleveland when infidelity rumors surfaced just days before the birth of baby True in April 2018. After a brief separation, True's parents rekindled their romance, but six months later, Kardashian was reportedly hesitant to move back to Cleveland for the start of the NBA season. "Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with," a source for People reportedly claimed at the time. "She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it." And that once again seems to be the case.

Ever since Thompson and Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods reportedly kissed in February 2019, Thompson has been fighting to earn back Kardashian's trust. In March 2020, it even seemed like he might have succeeded when a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the couple was quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic with their daughter. Since then, reconciliation rumors have continued to circulate, and by August, a source reportedly told Us Weekly the two were officially back together and even thinking about growing their family. However, Kardashian has made it clear she still has some reservations about giving their romance another shot.

Kardashian may be feeling even more conflicted following Larsa Pippen's November 2020 interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast. During the episode, Pippen claimed she was in a relationship with Thompson right before he got together with Kardashian, and Kardashian reportedly unfollowed Thompson on social media not long after the interview aired... and then received a bouquet of flowers from him. Keeping up with this saga is truly exhausting.

Kardashian may not be shipping up to Boston full-time, but it seems to me she's not done with the NBA star just yet.